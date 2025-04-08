Motorola is Soon Going to Launch a Laptop in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The new laptops from Motorola will intensify the competition in the market. Motorola has already become a trusted brand in the Indian households by selling popular devices such as Edge 40, Edge 50, Motorola Razr series, and more devices.

Highlights

  • Motorola, majorly known for selling smartphones in India, is expanding its product portfolio in the country.
  • The company is now gearing up to launch a new laptop for India.
  • Lenovo is a popular Chinese PC (personal computer) maker and thus this launch from Motorola would definitely have expertise from Lenovo.

Follow Us

motorola is soon going to launch laptop

Motorola, majorly known for selling smartphones in India, is expanding its product portfolio in the country. The company is now gearing up to launch a new laptop for India. What's worth noting is that Motorola now comes under Lenovo. Lenovo is a popular Chinese PC (personal computer) maker and thus this launch from Motorola would definitely have expertise from Lenovo. Motorola has already teased the Indian consumers that it is going to bring new laptops and sell them through Flipkart. The company hasn't announced any other detail around its laptops.




Read More - Infinix to Launch a New Phone in India under Rs 20000

Motorola Laptops in India

The new laptops from Motorola will intensify the competition in the market. Motorola has already become a trusted brand in the Indian households by selling popular devices such as Edge 40, Edge 50, Motorola Razr series, and more devices. In the teaser poster releaed on Flipkart, Motorola has said, "a bold new world of laptops. unveiling soon." However, no date or timeline for the launches has been revealed. At this point, even the name of the new laptops are under wraps.

Read More - OnePlus 13T to Feature a New Shortcut Key, Flat Display

Many smartphone players are alread selling their own laptops in the Indian market. Brands such as Samsung, Apple, and Infinix have laptops in their portfolio. Lenovo's understanding and expertise of selling laptops in India will definitely be an edge for Motorola. In the coming weeks and months, Motorola is expected to announce more details surrounding its new laptops in the country.

It will be interesting to see whether the Motorola laptops will be original/new devices or just rebranded Lenovo PCs. Motorola isn't expected to launch premium laptops, as that category is already dominated by the likes of Apple, ASUS, Lenovo, and more. Stay tuned for more details in the future.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't think that's good strategy. Anyways let's see. UP has 5G on 3500Mhz only. Delhi has 5G on both…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans…

TheAndroidFreak :

Great marketing strategy from Vi. Just make sure your 299 plan goes on sale as much as possible.

Vi Lists Reasons Why 5G Might Not be Working on…

TheAndroidFreak :

Bihar is getting ready with 5G launch. Band 41 deployment. You have seen how good BSNL in your home. So…

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Cricket Stadiums Across 11…

rahul_yadav :

Maybe they might start using 850 MHz for 4G in Rajasthan once they start 5G on 700Mhz. I think once…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans…

Faraz :

Understood..

Received Only 50GB Jio AI Cloud Storage and Not 100GB?…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments