Motorola is Soon Going to Launch a Laptop in India

Motorola, majorly known for selling smartphones in India, is expanding its product portfolio in the country. The company is now gearing up to launch a new laptop for India. What's worth noting is that Motorola now comes under Lenovo. Lenovo is a popular Chinese PC (personal computer) maker and thus this launch from Motorola would definitely have expertise from Lenovo. Motorola has already teased the Indian consumers that it is going to bring new laptops and sell them through Flipkart. The company hasn't announced any other detail around its laptops.









Motorola Laptops in India

The new laptops from Motorola will intensify the competition in the market. Motorola has already become a trusted brand in the Indian households by selling popular devices such as Edge 40, Edge 50, Motorola Razr series, and more devices. In the teaser poster releaed on Flipkart, Motorola has said, "a bold new world of laptops. unveiling soon." However, no date or timeline for the launches has been revealed. At this point, even the name of the new laptops are under wraps.

Many smartphone players are alread selling their own laptops in the Indian market. Brands such as Samsung, Apple, and Infinix have laptops in their portfolio. Lenovo's understanding and expertise of selling laptops in India will definitely be an edge for Motorola. In the coming weeks and months, Motorola is expected to announce more details surrounding its new laptops in the country.

It will be interesting to see whether the Motorola laptops will be original/new devices or just rebranded Lenovo PCs. Motorola isn't expected to launch premium laptops, as that category is already dominated by the likes of Apple, ASUS, Lenovo, and more. Stay tuned for more details in the future.