AI: Similarweb Expands Metrics to AI Chatbots; Forcepoint Acquires Getvisibility; and More



Several organisations unveiled new AI-driven initiatives across industries. Similarweb introduced AI Chatbot Traffic analytics, while the Schultz Family Foundation invested in AI-powered career tools. Forcepoint acquired Getvisibility to boost data security, NICE Actimize launched Xceed AI agents for fraud prevention, and Scienaptic AI partnered with Tristate Collaborative to advance AI-based lending.

Here's a look at five recent AI-driven developments:

1. Similarweb Now Shows AI Chatbot Traffic Metrics

Digital intelligence company Similarweb now shows AI Chatbot Traffic as a distinct traffic source from traditional search and other referrals. The company, in a statement on Monday, April 7, said the new AI Chatbot Traffic screen allows marketers and SEO professionals to identify and analyze web traffic originating from popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude.

"As AI chatbots become core to how people search and make decisions, they’re also emerging as powerful new sources of referral traffic," the company said, noting that this new feature reflects its commitment to providing the most comprehensive picture of the digital world across more than 200 million websites, 4 million apps, and 7 billion search keywords and now popular AI chatbots.

Similarweb says that with AI Chatbot Traffic, users see the overall estimated traffic volume and which platforms are linking to their content the most. In addition, they can see which pages are receiving the most AI chatbot referrals – displayed along with a list of top prompts that would direct users to each page's content.

The company says, much like knowing the keywords that drive the most traffic is important to traditional search engine optimization, knowing the pages that attract the most AI chatbot traffic allows marketers to adjust their content strategy for the next generation of digital marketing optimization.

"The digital landscape is undergoing a profound transformation with the rise of AI-driven search," said Or Offer, CEO of Similarweb. "Our AI Chatbot Referral Traffic monitoring empowers businesses to navigate this new terrain by providing unparalleled insights into how AI interactions drive web traffic, enabling our clients to stay ahead in the competitive digital marketplace."

2. Schultz Family Foundation Invests Over USD 3 Million in AI-Driven Career Navigation Tools

The Schultz Family Foundation has announced on Monday, April 7, a USD 3 million investment in a suite of initiatives aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence to improve career navigation and economic mobility for young people across the United States. The funding supports four organizations—Renaissance Philanthropy, CareerVillage, Basta, and CodePath—working to deploy innovative AI tools that assist youth in discovering, preparing for, and accessing career opportunities.

At the center of this effort is CareerNet, a new project led by Renaissance Philanthropy with anchor funding from the Foundation. CareerNet will focus on developing task-specific AI benchmarks to drive innovation in AI-powered career guidance tools. The project seeks to harness the competitive energy of the AI developer community to improve outcomes for users navigating the labor market.

Renaissance Philanthropy will collaborate with CareerVillage.org—a platform that has provided career advice to over 3.5 million young people—and The Learning Agency to build and implement performance benchmarks for AI systems offering career support.

"I am excited to leverage the potential of AI benchmarks and help create AI tools that will help more young people identify their strengths and explore meaningful career paths," said Kumar Garg, President of Renaissance Philanthropy. "AI coaching tools can help level the playing field by listening, adapting, and advising young people on futures they may never have imagined possible."

The Foundation's other career navigation investments announced include:

CareerVillage, which will use the funding to expand Coach, its AI-driven platform designed to provide scalable, cost-effective career support—from resume writing to interview preparation and internship discovery.

Basta, a nonprofit serving first-generation college students, will enhance its career navigation tool Seekr by integrating a new AI-powered “job match score” based on the American Opportunity Index. The upgrade will help users identify positions best aligned with their skills and goals.

CodePath, which aims to create an AI-native generation of engineers, CTOs and founders, will use the investment to expand nationally and deepen its partnerships with colleges in Washington state. The funding will support the integration of AI into its curriculum and student services, offering personalized career support and immersive work experiences.

"AI's influence and technology is rapidly transforming the way each of us work and live and we believe there is a significant opportunity to leverage this technology to address the gaps in career navigation, help young adults build critical job skills, and provide helpful insights to successfully navigate job markets," said Vivek Varma, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair at the Schultz Family Foundation.

According to the official release, the Foundation's investments follow a year-long effort to assess the barriers young people face in navigating the career landscape. By funding scalable, AI-powered solutions, the Foundation seeks to enhance access to critical resources for those with limited education and experience, and ultimately, to increase economic mobility nationwide.

3. Forcepoint Acquires Getvisibility to Advance AI-Powered Data Security

Global data security company Forcepoint announced on Monday, Apr 7, 2025, that it has completed its acquisition of Getvisibility, a specialist in AI-powered Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Detection and Response (DDR). This acquisition expands Forcepoint's Data Security Everywhere platform, enabling organizations to manage and mitigate data risk in real time across hybrid cloud and generative AI (GenAI) environments.

The company says the acquisition strengthens Forcepoint's ability to deliver full-lifecycle data security—from discovery and classification to real-time risk mitigation—across hybrid environments, cloud platforms and GenAI ecosystems.

"By bringing Getvisibility fully into the Forcepoint family, we're making it possible to see risk as it happens and stop it before it spreads. We built modern DLP—and now, together with Getvisibility, we're building out AI Mesh and risk insights to understand, adapt and secure data before it's lost or misused—while helping our customers embrace innovation with confidence," said Ryan Windham, CEO of Forcepoint.

AI Mesh Integration for Next-Gen Protection

At the core of the integration is Getvisibility's patented AI Mesh technology—an interconnected network of fine-tuned, task-specific AI models designed to deliver high-accuracy data discovery, contextual classification, and real-time risk response. These AI-driven DSPM and DDR capabilities will now power Forcepoint's Data Security Everywhere architecture, allowing customers to:

Continuously discover and classify sensitive data across SaaS, GenAI, cloud, on-premises, and email systems

Instantly detect high-risk behaviour and enforce security policies before data loss occurs

Dynamically adapt data protection across diverse channels including BYOD devices, networks, endpoints, and GenAI tools like Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT Enterprise, and Google Gemini.

Forcepoint and Getvisibility have worked together for more than two years prior to this acquisition, jointly delivering AI-driven security solutions to global enterprises, MSSPs, and government entities. The full integration promises to deepen capabilities and reduce operational complexity while maintaining compliance and mitigate cyber risk.

"This acquisition is the next step in Forcepoint's mission to redefine data security for the AI era," the company said.

4. Nice Actimize Launches Xceed AI Agents for Financial Fraud Prevention

Nice Actimize, a Nice business, announced the integration of Xceed AI agents into its Xceed AI FRAML (Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering) solutions, in a move to fight against financial crime. These advanced AI agents are designed to act as intelligent collaborators, working alongside human analysts to detect and mitigate financial threats with greater accuracy and speed.

Xceed AI agents operate as continuously learning partners that specialize in key areas of fraud detection, AML compliance, and operational optimization. Seamlessly embedded into existing workflows, they automate critical processes such as alert triage, backlog categorization, and high-risk case summarization, allowing institutions to manage increasing alert volumes while reducing false positives.

"Xceed AI agents are designed to combat fraud and financial crime, integrating seamlessly into workflows to identify emerging risks and reduce operational strain. Their capabilities range from learning and automating basic work routines and improving detection to decisioning with analysts in the loop," the company explained.

"Bad actors are not only exploiting the accessibility of modern banking but also leveraging AI and generative AI to accelerate and enhance the sophistication of their schemes," explained Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "This has dramatically increased the pace and complexity of detecting fraud and financial crime, leaving financial institutions (FIs) overwhelmed by rising alert volumes and false positives. Xceed AI agents represent a new paradigm for financial institutions empowering them to think bigger, act faster, and stay ahead of the curve in a world that demands constant vigilance and adaptability.”

Key Capabilities of Xceed AI Agents:

Transform FRAML (Fraud and AML) : Detecting threats at transaction speed with advanced machine learning and built-in financial crime intelligence.

: Detecting threats at transaction speed with advanced machine learning and built-in financial crime intelligence. Provide AI-Driven Alert Optimization : Automating tasks like triage, backlog categorization, and high-risk case summarization to streamline operations.

: Automating tasks like triage, backlog categorization, and high-risk case summarization to streamline operations. Drive Collaborative AI Investigations : Enhancing workflows with closed-loop learning, refining detection models, and providing actionable insights while keeping analysts in control.

: Enhancing workflows with closed-loop learning, refining detection models, and providing actionable insights while keeping analysts in control. Reduce False Positives : Leveraging advanced segmentation and automated entity creation for precise monitoring and efficient alert management.

: Leveraging advanced segmentation and automated entity creation for precise monitoring and efficient alert management. Increase Analyst Productivity: Assisting multi-step investigations with CoPilot tools, automating tasks, and recommending next actions for smarter decision-making.

The Xceed AI FRAML platform unifies fraud prevention and AML compliance within a single cloud-native SaaS solution. Tailored for ease of use, speed, and efficiency, the company said its platform helps institutions stay ahead of fraud and financial crime empowering analysts to focus on high-value decisions while ensuring robust regulatory compliance and real-time fraud detection.

5. Scienaptic AI and Tristate Collaborative Partner to Empower Credit Unions with AI-Powered Lending

Scienaptic AI, an AI-powered credit decisioning platforms provider, has announced on Monday, April 7, a strategic partnership with Tristate Collaborative, a joint initiative of credit union leagues in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Montana. The partnership aims to equip 246 credit unions—representing more than USD 110 billion in assets and 6 million members—with AI underwriting technology to drive more inclusive, efficient, and resilient lending practices.

Tristate Collaborative was formed by the Minnesota Credit Union Network, Montana's Credit Unions, and the Wisconsin Credit Union League to facilitate strategic partnerships that strengthen credit unions' ability to serve their members. The new collaboration with Scienaptic AI is poised to bring intelligent automation to lending workflows, enabling smarter credit decisions while improving the member experience.

"By integrating Scienaptic's AI-driven decisioning, our credit unions can make smarter, recession-resilient lending decisions while enhancing operational efficiency," said Kris Jacobsen, VP Business Development of Tristate Collaborative.

Chandan Pal, Chief Marketing Officer at Scienaptic AI, added, "At Scienaptic, we are driven by the mission of democratizing credit access. Our partnership with Tristate Collaborative equips credit unions with the AI tools needed to expand financial inclusion, maintain robust underwriting during economic uncertainty, and deliver faster, frictionless member experiences."

"The partnership underscores Scienaptic AI and Tristate Collaborative's shared vision of empowering credit unions with advanced technology to better serve their members and strengthen financial inclusion," the companies said in a joint statement.