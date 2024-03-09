Airtel Exclusive 5G Phone POCO M6: Availability, Pricing and Details



Bharti Airtel users who are looking for an affordable 5G phone to experience the technology have another piece of good news. Last December 2023, TelecomTalk reported that Airtel prepaid users could enjoy an exclusive bundling offer, receiving extra data as an exclusive offer upon purchasing the Poco M6 5G device. Now, Poco has partnered with Airtel to offer the Airtel Exclusive Poco M6 5G device in India at the lowest possible price. Continue reading to know more details in the story ahead.

Exclusive Offer Details

Airtel follows a premiumization strategy and partners with device manufacturers to bundle devices with exclusive pricing and benefits. As part of this strategy, after the Airtel Exclusive 4G device, Airtel users can now enjoy an Airtel Exclusive 5G phone.

Poco India revealed that the Airtel Exclusive Poco M6 5G device will be available in India at Rs 8,799 on Flipkart from March 10, 2024, which is tomorrow (Sunday). The company also claims that this exclusive device bundling makes it "The Most Affordable 5G Phone" available now.

Under this partnership, the phone will be available at an additional 7.5 percent discount, and customers need to use the phone with an Airtel Prepaid SIM. Other e-commerce/card offers are also applicable on purchasing the device.

Benefits for Airtel Prepaid Users

Also, Airtel prepaid users can benefit from an additional 50GB of data as part of this exclusive offer. Once the customer purchases the device, inserts an Airtel prepaid SIM, and successfully connects to the Airtel network, the user will receive five monthly coupons of 10GB each. The data coupons can be claimed via the Airtel Thanks App, under the Rewards section. Airtel customers should have an active base plan starting from Rs 299 to enjoy the extra data benefit.

Please note that this offer is valid for Airtel Prepaid customers only and is not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. The mobile handset has to latch onto the Airtel network within the Offer Period for customers to claim and enjoy the benefits.

Unlimited 5G Data Benefit

Additionally, Airtel has an introductory offer for customers to experience high-speed 5G data. Customers with 5G-enabled devices and on recharges starting from Rs 239 and above, who have latched onto the Airtel 5G Plus network, now enjoy unlimited 5G data.