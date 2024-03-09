Jio and Airtel Might Soon Show a 5G Coverage Map to Users

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have deployed 5G in almost all parts of the country. But, the consumers don't know where they will get 5G and where they will get 4G. To solve this issue, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) is expected to soon ask the telcos to publish a 4G and 5G coverage map for the consumers. According to an ET report, TRAI is working on improving the Quality of Services (QoS) benchmarks in April-May, 2024. Under this, the telecom regulator is likely going to ask the telcos to let their consumers know where they will get 4G and where 5G is available.









The consumers need to understand what kind of network coverage they will get in which part of the city. Thus, this directive from TRAI will push the telecom operators to become more accountable and it will make things transparent for the consumers. Also, the directive from TRAI is likely going to ask the telcos to report whenever a site is down as it affects the network in that particular area.

There are more than 400,000 5G BTS deployed throughout the country. Telcos will likely have to report even if one of them is down. Call drops have also become a common issue for users. There are instances when a user picks up a call but can't hear the voice of the person on the other end. This happens when there's a packet loss. Thus, in the end, the user is left with no choice but to disconnect the call.

TRAI wants to ensure that scenarios of call drops decrease so that consumer satisfaction with mobile networks can go up. TRAI will also decide on whether the telcos should be subject to penalties whenever they don't meet the minimum QoS at a state or district level.