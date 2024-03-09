NetLync Launches Universal Entitlements-as-a-Service Platform for iPhone Users

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This solution, developed in collaboration with Apple, aims to streamline the user experience for iOS customers without the hassle of complex integrations and service agreements.

Highlights

  • EaaS collaboration between NetLync and Apple
  • Efficient activation and deactivation of services.
  • Utilization of eSIM technology for seamless transfers.

Dublin-headquartered NetLync announced the launch of a universal Entitlements-as-a-Service (EaaS). This solution, developed in collaboration with Apple, aims to streamline the user experience for iOS customers without the hassle of complex integrations and service agreements, NetLync said on Tuesday. The announcement was made during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.

Also Read: Airtel Launches New Xstream AirFiber Plans With Live TV, OTT Benefits




Seamless Activation and Deactivation

NetLync said the Entitlement Server enables operators to activate and deactivate services and functions on users' devices efficiently, based on the customer’s contract. Notably, the EaaS platform, available as AirOn360 ES from Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), leverages eSIM technology to offer seamless transfer experiences for iPhone users without the need for QR codes, utilizing Apple's eSIM Quick Transfer.

Enhanced Cellular Features

According to the company, automatic provisioning of essential features such as iMessage and FaceTime further enhances the user experience, while advanced features such as eSIM Quick Transfer along with enhanced cellular features can also be provided.

"EaaS offers carriers a risk-free, pay-as-you-grow commercial model with no setup fees, hidden costs, or commitments," said Emir Aboulhosn, CEO, and Co-Founder. "EaaS was designed from the ground up to seamlessly integrate into every MNO and MVNO network worldwide, ensuring accessibility and affordability while making enhanced cellular capabilities and features available through carriers of all sizes."

Also Read: Cabinet Approves IndiaAI Mission With an Outlay of Rs 10,371.92 Crore Budget

Hassle-Free Integration

"NetLync believes that carriers cannot achieve the ultimate digital experiences without deploying Entitlements on their network, and NetLync's EaaS is now available to ensure iPhone customers can have the best cellular experience and digital journey regardless of which carrier they are subscribed to," the company said.

NetLync said its EaaS adopts a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model, ensuring rapid deployment in as little as four weeks with minimal developer resources. Starting from the announcement, NetLync's EaaS is available to MNOs and MVNOs worldwide through AirOn360 ES.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

