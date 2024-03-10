BSNL Removes Unlimited Night Data from Rs 599 Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has removed the unlimited night data offer for its customers. BSNL users got unlimited night data with the Rs 599 plan. But that benefit has been removed now. The other benefits of the plan remain the same. The Rs 599 plan was introduced by BSNL as a solution for consumers to work from home back in 2020. But that need is not there anymore and thus, offering unlimited night data was a loss for BSNL as users didn't have to recharge with a data voucher as long as they had unlimited night data.









Let's take a look at the Rs 599 plan today and see whether it's a good offer or not.

BSNL Rs 599 Plan

The Rs 599 plan from BSNL comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. There are additional benefits of Zing, PRBT, and Astrocell. This plan still offers plenty of data to the consumers. The service validity of the Rs 599 plan from BSNL is 84 days. This means, that the total amount of data that this plan offers customers is 252GB. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

BSNL is currently working to rollout homegrown 4G for consumers. The state-run telecom operator is taking the help of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium which also includes Tejas Networks and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) to deploy 4G. The telecom gear that BSNL is using can also be used to upgrade to 5G without needing to replace the equipment.

BSNL is soon expected to start rolling out 4G in different parts of the country. The telco has already conducted a pilot test in Punjab and in 2024 is expected to commercially deploy 4G in Southern India as well Punjab.