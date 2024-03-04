BSNL Rs 2399 or Rs 2999 Plan, Which is Better?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator is offering its customers two plans with super-long service validity. The plans we are talking about are plan vouchers available for customers throughout the country. These plans cost Rs 2399 and Rs 2999. The Rs 2399 plan comes with a service validity of 395 days while the Rs 2999 plan comes with a service validity of 365 days. Let’s dive deep into the benefits of these plans to understand which one would be a better option for you.









BSNL Rs 2399 Plan

BSNL’s Rs 2399 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 395 days or 13 months. The additional benefits bundled with this prepaid plan are Lokdhun content for 30 days and PRBT for 30 days. With the Rs 2399 plan, the average daily cost of using the plan is Rs 6.07 and the cost of 1GB of data is Rs 3.03.

Now let’s take a look at the Rs 2999 plan.

BSNL Rs 2999 Plan

With the Rs 2999 plan from BSNL, customers get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days or 12 months. With this plan, the average daily cost of using the plan is Rs 8.21, but the cost of 1GB of data is Rs 2.73.

Thus, if you are looking for a plan that offers you a longer validity, then the Rs 2399 plan is a better option. However, if you want more data at a cheaper rate, then the Rs 2999 plan is the correct option. The thing is, at the end of the day, both plans offer great value to the customers. It is upon you to choose which one would suit you better.