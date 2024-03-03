BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan Now Available for More Telecom Circles

BSNL's Rs 777 broadband plan comes with up to 100 Mbps speed and 1500GB of data. This means that the data limit has been increased and beyond the consumption of 1500GB of data, the speed drops to 5 Mbps. There are no OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plan.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a Rs 777 broadband plan for customers back in 2020.
  • The plan is offered by BSNL Bharat Fibre, the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services arm of BSNL.
  • The plan used to offer 500GB of data to consumers with up to 100 Mbps speed, but the benefits have been updated now. 

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a Rs 777 broadband plan for customers back in 2020. This plan was just limited to a few circles including Andaman, Nicobar and Gujarat circles. However, it is now available for more circles. The plan is offered by BSNL Bharat Fibre, the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services arm of BSNL. The plan used to offer 500GB of data to consumers with up to 100 Mbps speed, but the benefits have been updated now.




Let's take a look at the updated benefits now.

BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan Details

BSNL's Rs 777 broadband plan comes with up to 100 Mbps speed and 1500GB of data. This means that the data limit has been increased and beyond the consumption of 1500GB of data, the speed drops to 5 Mbps. There are no OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plan. The Rs 777 broadband plan also comes with a free fixed-line voice calling connection for consumers.

There are other 100 Mbps broadband plans you can purchase from BSNL. These plans cost Rs 799 and Rs 849. The Rs 799 plan comes with up to 1000GB of data and also offers OTT benefits including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV. Then there's the Rs 849 plan which comes with up to 100 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of data. There's no OTT benefit bundled with this plan. However, post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 10 Mbps, instead of 5 Mbps with the other 100 Mbps plans.

Currently, BSNL is not charging any installation fee from consumers for a fiber connection. The installation fee of Rs 500 is waived until the end of current financial year. There are many options that you can choose from if you want a fiber broadband connection from BSNL.

