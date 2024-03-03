Comforting OTT Movies for Lonely Weekends



A range of emotions is brought on by the weekend, particularly if you are by yourself. Are you seeking some comforting movies to watch and curl up with? Whether you're looking for a nostalgic film, a funny narrative, or a touching story, we have you covered! Explore this carefully picked list of feel-good films available on OTT platforms and make your lonely movie night this weekend a relaxing one.

Also Read: Four Well-Known Japanese Thriller Films Streaming on Netflix









Dear Zindagi

The film tells the narrative of Kaira, a lonely and sad cinematographer working in Mumbai. Kaira experiences a series of setbacks, including a failed relationship, strained family dynamics, and eviction. Finally, she chooses to seek peace in her hometown, Goa, where she meets Dr. Jug Khan, an unusual and funny therapist. What follows is a voyage of introspection, personal development, and healing. Dear Zindagi, starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, is a heartwarming film that will make you laugh, cry, and eventually calm your heart.

Where to watch: Netflix

Taare Zameen Par

Isn't this film the ultimate favorite of all 1990s kids? The film follows Ishaan Awasthi, an 8-year-old struggling with loneliness and frustration as a result of his undiagnosed dyslexia. Ishaan, an artistic genius, is frequently misunderstood by his parents, sibling, and teachers. Everything seemed to be going downhill until he meets a new art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, who understands Ishaan's hardships and alters his life, healing the loneliness that had previously ruled him. Considered one of Aamir Khan's best efforts, this joyful film is an emotional roller coaster centered on issues such as parental expectations, a mother's love, and a nonjudgmental teacher.

Where to watch: Netflix

Also Read: Newest OTT Titles for Your Weekend Binge Fix

Talaash

A couple has lost a kid. A call girl with a terrible background. A supernatural experience. A poignant letter. Talaash is a narrative about marriage and loss, with a supernatural twist.

The film tells the story of Srujan and Roshni, who are grappling with the repercussions of losing their only son. An odd encounter with a ghost alters the storyline. Talaash, which stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor in prominent parts, is a thrilling feel-good film that will both excite and calm you.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Karthik Calling Karthik

This is the perfect movie for you if you've been having issues with confidence! The film centers on Karthik Narayan's severe loneliness, childhood trauma, and desire for love. The film has a riveting plot as he begins to receive mysterious calls from his alter ego.

These conversations with himself result in a path of self-acceptance. The film beautifully depicts the problems of poor mental health, which many of us can identify with. Farhan Akhtar plays the protagonist and steals the show, making this a must-see on the list of comfort films.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Also Read: 4 Korean Thriller Films Streaming on OTT to Keep You on the Edge

These movies offer a mix of humour, heartwarming moments, and feel-good stories, making them perfect for a relaxing and comforting watch during a lonely weekend. So, settle in, grab your popcorn, and embark on a journey of healing through the power of storytelling.