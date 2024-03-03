Lava Blaze Curve 5G Set to Launch on March 5

Lava Blaze 5G, a new smartphone from the Indian mobile maker, Lava, is all set to debut on March 5, 2024. The company has confirmed the launch date and is launching the device from Lakshwadeep. The launch will take place at 12 PM. It will be a smartphone to watch out for. When many companies are bringing back the flat displays to their device, Lava has decided to enter the curve category. However, being a Lava phone, it will definitely have an element of affordability. Lava targets the mass market that is looking for an affordable phone.









Ahead of the launch, the price details of the phone have also leaked.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Leaked Price

According to the tipster Paras Guglani (via Gizmochina), the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be priced at Rs 16,999. This is a decent price point to appeal to the masses. It also gives Indian consumers more options apart from the established brands such as Xiaomi and Realme in that price range.

The device is going to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is likely to run on Android 13 out of the box. The device is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the device is expected to come with a 64MP sensor at the rear and there's going to be a 50000mAh battery inside the phone. The official launch of the smartphone is very close now (only 4 days left). It will certainly be a device that we have to look forward to. Whether the device will be a hit or not, only time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates.