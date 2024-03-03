Lava Blaze Curve 5G Set to Launch on March 5

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be priced at Rs 16,999. This is a decent price point to appeal to the masses. It also gives Indian consumers more options apart from the established brands such as Xiaomi and Realme in that price range.

Highlights

  • Lava Blaze 5G, a new smartphone from the Indian mobile maker, Lava, is all set to debut on March 5, 2024.
  • The company has confirmed the launch date and is launching the device from Lakshwadeep.
  • The launch will take place at 12 PM.

Follow Us

lava blaze curve 5g set to launch

Lava Blaze 5G, a new smartphone from the Indian mobile maker, Lava, is all set to debut on March 5, 2024. The company has confirmed the launch date and is launching the device from Lakshwadeep. The launch will take place at 12 PM. It will be a smartphone to watch out for. When many companies are bringing back the flat displays to their device, Lava has decided to enter the curve category. However, being a Lava phone, it will definitely have an element of affordability. Lava targets the mass market that is looking for an affordable phone.




Ahead of the launch, the price details of the phone have also leaked.

Read More - OPPO F25 Pro 5G Can’t be Ignored

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Leaked Price

According to the tipster Paras Guglani (via Gizmochina), the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be priced at Rs 16,999. This is a decent price point to appeal to the masses. It also gives Indian consumers more options apart from the established brands such as Xiaomi and Realme in that price range.

The device is going to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is likely to run on Android 13 out of the box. The device is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

Read More - MWC 2024: OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Looks Extremely Cool

In the camera department, the device is expected to come with a 64MP sensor at the rear and there's going to be a 50000mAh battery inside the phone. The official launch of the smartphone is very close now (only 4 days left). It will certainly be a device that we have to look forward to. Whether the device will be a hit or not, only time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

What about Jio Airtel, are they not giving above 50 Mbps? In Bihar Vi : 15 - 25 Mbps. Airtel…

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

. :

Vi network seems already upgraded in most places, easily getting around 40 Mbps, equal to my fibre...

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

Faraz :

Yeah ... They should cap at 40 Mbps only during night unlimited. Whole day it should be cap free or…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Airtel needs to buy 5 MHz of n8 ( 900 MHz ) in all circles mentioned above. Also the spectrum…

Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where…

Rupesh :

Jio has failed to read Indian handset market always. First LYF phones were a failure. After that Jiophone didn't do…

Qualcomm Working with Telcos and OEMs in India to Bring…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments