OPPO F25 Pro 5G Can’t be Ignored

OPPO recently launched the OPPO F25 Pro 5G, and it is a device, you just can't ignore. Full disclaimer, I haven't used the smartphone, but on paper, it definitely looks like a phone that is meant to deliver 'value'. So what is it that stands out about this phone? Well, to start with, the device, priced around Rs 25,000, runs on ColorOS 14 (based on Android 14) out of the box and is slated to receive 3 major OS updates and four years of security updates. In this price range, it is usually 2 years of OS updates, so OPPO has attempted to deliver something extra to the consumers with the F25 Pro 5G, and we appreciate it.









Let's take a look at the OPPO F25 Pro 5G's specifications and price.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Price

Let's just get the price out of the way and then we can dive deep into specifications. There are two variants of the phone - 8GB+128GB for Rs 23,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 25,999. The device will go on first sale from March 5, 2024. Users can enjoy up to 10% cashback with SBI cards and ICICI Bank cards.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Specifications

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G comes with 6.7-inch borderless AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 10-bit colour technology and can hit a peak brightness of 1100 nits HDR. The device has an IP65 rating and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The chip is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (can be virtually expanded up to 16GB), and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The device has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor from Sony, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The device can record in 4G from both the front and rear cameras.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 67W fast-charging. With the device, you will be able to get a great experience with the ColorOS 14 and its features such as File Dock, Smart Touch, Trinity Engine, and LinkBoost.