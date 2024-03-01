OPPO F25 Pro 5G Can’t be Ignored

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G comes with 6.7-inch borderless AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 10-bit colour technology and can hit a peak brightness of 1100 nits HDR. The device has an IP65 rating and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Highlights

  • OPPO recently launched the OPPO F25 Pro 5G, and it is a device, you just can't ignore.
  • OPPO has attempted to deliver something extra to the consumers with the F25 Pro 5G.
  • There are two variants of the phone - 8GB+128GB for Rs 23,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 25,999.

Follow Us

oppo f25 5g pro 5g cant be ignored

OPPO recently launched the OPPO F25 Pro 5G, and it is a device, you just can't ignore. Full disclaimer, I haven't used the smartphone, but on paper, it definitely looks like a phone that is meant to deliver 'value'. So what is it that stands out about this phone? Well, to start with, the device, priced around Rs 25,000, runs on ColorOS 14 (based on Android 14) out of the box and is slated to receive 3 major OS updates and four years of security updates. In this price range, it is usually 2 years of OS updates, so OPPO has attempted to deliver something extra to the consumers with the F25 Pro 5G, and we appreciate it.




Let's take a look at the OPPO F25 Pro 5G's specifications and price.

Read More - MWC 2024: OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Looks Extremely Cool

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Price

Let's just get the price out of the way and then we can dive deep into specifications. There are two variants of the phone - 8GB+128GB for Rs 23,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 25,999. The device will go on first sale from March 5, 2024. Users can enjoy up to 10% cashback with SBI cards and ICICI Bank cards.

Read More - MediaTek Helio G91 SoC Launched, to Power Budget Phones in 2024

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Specifications

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G comes with 6.7-inch borderless AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 10-bit colour technology and can hit a peak brightness of 1100 nits HDR. The device has an IP65 rating and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The chip is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (can be virtually expanded up to 16GB), and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The device has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor from Sony, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The device can record in 4G from both the front and rear cameras.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 67W fast-charging. With the device, you will be able to get a great experience with the ColorOS 14 and its features such as File Dock, Smart Touch, Trinity Engine, and LinkBoost.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Vi network seems already upgraded in most places, easily getting around 40 Mbps, equal to my fibre...

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

Faraz :

Yeah ... They should cap at 40 Mbps only during night unlimited. Whole day it should be cap free or…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Airtel needs to buy 5 MHz of n8 ( 900 MHz ) in all circles mentioned above. Also the spectrum…

Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where…

Rupesh :

Jio has failed to read Indian handset market always. First LYF phones were a failure. After that Jiophone didn't do…

Jio and Qualcomm Working on a Super Affordable 5G Phone:…

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments