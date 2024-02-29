MediaTek Helio G91 SoC Launched, to Power Budget Phones in 2024

MediaTek Helio G91 SoC has been quietly launched by the company. The chipset is all set to power the affordable or super-budget smartphones in 2024. Its predecessor Helio G88 SoC powers many affordable phones today, and the Helio G91 will be the next immediate choice for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) who are looking to equip their phones with a new-generation affordable chip. It doesn't support 5G, so any device that features this chip will be a 4G-only phone. However, it does support dual 4G VoLTE. Let's take a look at what this chip brings to the table.









MediaTek Helio G91: What Does it Bring to the Table?

The MediaTek Helio G91 has an 8-core CPU clocked at 2 GHz. It can support a max resolution of 2520x1080 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The chip can be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and supports eMMC 5.1 storage. As mentioned, the chip can support dual VoLTE 4G. In the connectivity department, the chip supports 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and FM Radio.

In the graphics department, there's Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clocked at 1 GHz. It can support video encoding and video playback at 2k @30fps and 1080p @60fps. The support formats of video by the GPU are H.264, H.265/ HEVC, VP-9.

For the camera, the chip can be paired with a dual 16MP camera setup at the rear or a single 64MP camera. MediaTek also says that the chip can enable a 108MP camera to click finer details in daylight and clear night. The camera features it can support are AI Face ID, AI Smart Photo Album, single-cam/dual-cam bokeh, hardware warping engine (EIS), rolling shutter compensation (RSC) engine, MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise Reduction.