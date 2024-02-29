MediaTek Helio G91 SoC Launched, to Power Budget Phones in 2024

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The MediaTek Helio G91 has an 8-core CPU clocked at 2 GHz. It can support a max resolution of 2520x1080 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The chip can be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and supports eMMC 5.1 storage. As mentioned, the chip can support dual VoLTE 4G.

Highlights

  • MediaTek Helio G91 SoC has been quietly launched by the company.
  • The chipset is all set to power the affordable or super-budget smartphones in 2024.
  • It doesn't support 5G, so any device that features this chip will be a 4G-only phone.

Follow Us

mediatek helio g91 soc launched to power

MediaTek Helio G91 SoC has been quietly launched by the company. The chipset is all set to power the affordable or super-budget smartphones in 2024. Its predecessor Helio G88 SoC powers many affordable phones today, and the Helio G91 will be the next immediate choice for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) who are looking to equip their phones with a new-generation affordable chip. It doesn't support 5G, so any device that features this chip will be a 4G-only phone. However, it does support dual 4G VoLTE. Let's take a look at what this chip brings to the table.




Read More - MediaTek Helio G36 Announced in India

MediaTek Helio G91: What Does it Bring to the Table?

The MediaTek Helio G91 has an 8-core CPU clocked at 2 GHz. It can support a max resolution of 2520x1080 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The chip can be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and supports eMMC 5.1 storage. As mentioned, the chip can support dual VoLTE 4G. In the connectivity department, the chip supports 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and FM Radio.

In the graphics department, there's Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clocked at 1 GHz. It can support video encoding and video playback at 2k @30fps and 1080p @60fps. The support formats of video by the GPU are H.264, H.265/ HEVC, VP-9.

Read More - MediaTek Announces RedCap Solutions to Bring Power Efficiency for IoT Devices

For the camera, the chip can be paired with a dual 16MP camera setup at the rear or a single 64MP camera. MediaTek also says that the chip can enable a 108MP camera to click finer details in daylight and clear night. The camera features it can support are AI Face ID, AI Smart Photo Album, single-cam/dual-cam bokeh, hardware warping engine (EIS), rolling shutter compensation (RSC) engine, MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise Reduction.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Vi network seems already upgraded in most places, easily getting around 40 Mbps, equal to my fibre...

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

Faraz :

Yeah ... They should cap at 40 Mbps only during night unlimited. Whole day it should be cap free or…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Airtel needs to buy 5 MHz of n8 ( 900 MHz ) in all circles mentioned above. Also the spectrum…

Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where…

Rupesh :

Jio has failed to read Indian handset market always. First LYF phones were a failure. After that Jiophone didn't do…

Jio and Qualcomm Working on a Super Affordable 5G Phone:…

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments