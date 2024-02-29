4iG Group to Deploy Elisa Polystar Network Automation suite



The 4iG Group and Elisa Polystar have signed an agreement to implement an automated network management and customer experience monitoring system. In the first phase, this solution will be deployed at Vodafone Hungary, aiming to enhance network operations and elevate customer satisfaction through predictive fault management processes.

Automated Network Management

Reportedly, 4iG Group is the first Hungarian company to implement Elisa Polystar's solution for automating network monitoring processes, based on Elisa Polystar's Zero-Touch NOC. This will ensure a higher level of network operations and improve customer experience, 4iG Group said in a joint statement.

Under the agreement with 4iG Group, Elisa Polystar will also implement its data operations solutions at Vodafone Hungary. Elisa Polystar's DataOps solutions will enable the service provider to build an open data architecture that consolidates data from multiple network sources, allowing for data virtualization.

The system continuously monitors network performance and customer experience to predict, detect, and resolve problems without human intervention, enabling operators to automate their fault management processes.

The closed-loop Zero-Touch NOC solution used in Elisa's own network in Finland can handle 100 percent of alarms, resulting in a 71 percent reduction in network incidents and 79 percent faster resolution.

AI and Machine Learning Integration

During the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, 4iG Group and Elisa Polystar highlighted that the next milestone in the project will be integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning to autonomously identify and resolve emerging faults, providing a higher-level operating model for companies.