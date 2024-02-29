4iG Group to Deploy Elisa Polystar Network Automation suite

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

4iG Group is the first Hungarian company to implement Elisa Polystar’s solution for the automation of network monitoring processes, based on Elisa Polystar’s Zero-Touch NOC.

Highlights

  • Initial deployment planned for Vodafone Hungary to enhance network operations and customer experience.
  • 4iG Group pioneers the implementation of Elisa Polystar’s solution for automating network monitoring processes.
  • Elisa Polystar's DataOps solutions enable the creation of an open data architecture, facilitating data consolidation and virtualization.

Follow Us

4iG Group to Deploy Elisa Polystar Network Automation suite
The 4iG Group and Elisa Polystar have signed an agreement to implement an automated network management and customer experience monitoring system. In the first phase, this solution will be deployed at Vodafone Hungary, aiming to enhance network operations and elevate customer satisfaction through predictive fault management processes.

Also Read: 4iG to Invest HUF 150 Billion in Digital Infrastructure of Hungary by 2028




Automated Network Management

Reportedly, 4iG Group is the first Hungarian company to implement Elisa Polystar's solution for automating network monitoring processes, based on Elisa Polystar's Zero-Touch NOC. This will ensure a higher level of network operations and improve customer experience, 4iG Group said in a joint statement.

Under the agreement with 4iG Group, Elisa Polystar will also implement its data operations solutions at Vodafone Hungary. Elisa Polystar's DataOps solutions will enable the service provider to build an open data architecture that consolidates data from multiple network sources, allowing for data virtualization.

The system continuously monitors network performance and customer experience to predict, detect, and resolve problems without human intervention, enabling operators to automate their fault management processes.

The closed-loop Zero-Touch NOC solution used in Elisa's own network in Finland can handle 100 percent of alarms, resulting in a 71 percent reduction in network incidents and 79 percent faster resolution.

Also Read: 4iG and Telecom Egypt Advance Subsea Cable Project Between Albania and Egypt

AI and Machine Learning Integration

During the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, 4iG Group and Elisa Polystar highlighted that the next milestone in the project will be integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning to autonomously identify and resolve emerging faults, providing a higher-level operating model for companies.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Vi network seems already upgraded in most places, easily getting around 40 Mbps, equal to my fibre...

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

Faraz :

Yeah ... They should cap at 40 Mbps only during night unlimited. Whole day it should be cap free or…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Airtel needs to buy 5 MHz of n8 ( 900 MHz ) in all circles mentioned above. Also the spectrum…

Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where…

Rupesh :

Jio has failed to read Indian handset market always. First LYF phones were a failure. After that Jiophone didn't do…

Jio and Qualcomm Working on a Super Affordable 5G Phone:…

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments