SoftBank, NEC, and Broadcom Successfully Verify Virtualization of RAN

Reported by Yashika Goel

The successful joint verification confirmed that it is possible to modernize from a traditional RAN system to a vRAN system to unify and improve the efficiency of network operations.

Highlights

  • vRAN system includes common infrastructure defined by SoftBank, vRAN applications by NEC, and VMware's Telco Cloud platform.
  • Utilization of container technology for vRAN applications, enabling efficient network function disaggregation.
  • Adoption of O-RAN architecture promotes open and unified operations, from design to operation.

SoftBank, NEC Corporation (NEC), and VMware, recently acquired by Broadcom, have jointly verified the virtualization of the radio access network (RAN). The technology companies have confirmed the feasibility of modernizing mobile networks by integrating Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) architecture and Telco Cloud technology. O-RAN is a type of RAN that enables interoperability between mobile network equipment developed by various vendors.

Also Read: NTT Docomo Selects NEC as a vRAN Vendor




Joint Verification of RAN Virtualization

During the joint verification process, the companies demonstrated the effectiveness of a virtualized RAN (vRAN) system, which included a general-purpose common infrastructure defined by SoftBank, vRAN applications using O-RAN architecture by NEC, and a vRAN platform optimized for VMware’s Telco Cloud platform.

Utilizing container technology, the vRAN applications were virtualized by disaggregating the network functions into Central Units (CUs) and Distributed Units (DUs), traditionally handled by the Baseband Unit (BBU).

Also Read: NTT DOCOMO Joins Open RAN Verification Project in the US

Benefits of O-RAN Architecture

The adoption of O-RAN architecture facilitated the deployment of vRAN applications onto the vRAN platform O-Cloud as O-CU and O-DU.

Additionally, leveraging cloud-native technology for the Telco Cloud-optimized vRAN platform enabled advanced automation of RAN application construction and optimization.

According to the joint statement on Thursday, the successful joint verification confirmed that it is possible to modernize from a traditional RAN system to a vRAN system to unify and improve the efficiency of network operations.

Also Read: MWC 2024: Deutsche Telekom, e&, Singtel, SoftBank, SKT Announce JV Plans for LLMs

Advantages of Telco Cloud Optimization

Specifically, the companies confirmed that adopting O-RAN architecture achieves open and unified operations from design and procurement to construction and operation. Moreover, optimizing for the Telco Cloud enabled the construction and operation of a scalable RAN system for smart and efficient operations.

SoftBank was involved in the design and construction of vRAN infrastructure, NEC was involved in the development and construction of vRAN applications, while Broadcom was involved in the development and construction of the vRAN platform.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

