SoftBank and OneWeb Partner to Deliver Satellite Communication Services Across Japan



On Tuesday, SoftBank and OneWeb announced the signing of a Distribution Partnership Agreement to deliver satellite communication services across Japan. This partnership aims to enhance connectivity across the country, especially in remote and underserved regions where conventional mobile networks are unavailable. Under the agreement, SoftBank and OneWeb will collaborate to promote the delivery and improvement of satellite communication services.

Fast and Secure Communication

OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are set to provide rapid, low-latency communication services. By integrating with SoftBank's secure closed-domain connection services, OneWeb's technology will ensure a strong communication infrastructure in Japan. Notably, the agreement includes a bandwidth guarantee to provide the anticipated speed and stability for customers, as stated in the announcement.

SoftBank Developing New Services

According to the statement, SoftBank is also developing new services to harness the full potential of this partnership. SoftBank is customising its communication network to meet the diverse needs of enterprise customers while providing one-stop support, including device terminals and customer assistance.

OneWeb stated that its satellite communication services will fill communication gaps in areas where traditional mobile networks fall short, such as remote mountainous regions and disaster-affected areas.

SoftBank stated, "This collaboration will offer customers high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions in remote and underserved areas in Japan."

SoftBank's Vision for Seamless Connectivity

SoftBank's goal is to create a seamless communication environment by integrating Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions that provide communication networks using satellites in space, such as OneWeb's LEO satellites and HAPS (High Altitude Platform Stations) in the stratosphere, with terrestrial mobile networks. The ultimate aim is to establish a ubiquitous network that connects communications seamlessly everywhere.