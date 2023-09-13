SoftBank and OneWeb Partner to Deliver Satellite Communication Services Across Japan

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

OneWeb has signed a Distribution Partnership Agreement with SoftBank to deliver satellite communication services across Japan. The partnership will enable SoftBank to offer OneWeb's high-speed, low-latency satellite connectivity services to businesses and consumers in Japan.

Highlights

  • OneWeb's LEO satellites promise secure, high-speed connectivity.
  • The partnership aims to fill connectivity voids in remote and underserved areas.
  • SoftBank envisions a seamless Ubiquitous Network across Japan.

Follow Us

SoftBank and OneWeb Partner to Deliver Satellite Communication Services Across Japan
On Tuesday, SoftBank and OneWeb announced the signing of a Distribution Partnership Agreement to deliver satellite communication services across Japan. This partnership aims to enhance connectivity across the country, especially in remote and underserved regions where conventional mobile networks are unavailable. Under the agreement, SoftBank and OneWeb will collaborate to promote the delivery and improvement of satellite communication services.

Also Read: KDDI Partners With SpaceX to Bring Satellite-to-Cellular Service to Japan




Fast and Secure Communication

OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are set to provide rapid, low-latency communication services. By integrating with SoftBank's secure closed-domain connection services, OneWeb's technology will ensure a strong communication infrastructure in Japan. Notably, the agreement includes a bandwidth guarantee to provide the anticipated speed and stability for customers, as stated in the announcement.

SoftBank Developing New Services

According to the statement, SoftBank is also developing new services to harness the full potential of this partnership. SoftBank is customising its communication network to meet the diverse needs of enterprise customers while providing one-stop support, including device terminals and customer assistance.

Also Read: OneWeb Launch 19 Expands Constellation to 634 Satellites

OneWeb stated that its satellite communication services will fill communication gaps in areas where traditional mobile networks fall short, such as remote mountainous regions and disaster-affected areas.

SoftBank stated, "This collaboration will offer customers high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions in remote and underserved areas in Japan."

Also Read: Eutelsat Advances Toward OneWeb Merger, Receives Regulatory Approvals

SoftBank's Vision for Seamless Connectivity

SoftBank's goal is to create a seamless communication environment by integrating Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions that provide communication networks using satellites in space, such as OneWeb's LEO satellites and HAPS (High Altitude Platform Stations) in the stratosphere, with terrestrial mobile networks. The ultimate aim is to establish a ubiquitous network that connects communications seamlessly everywhere.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Mudassar :

Direct Access to 24 x 7 Premium Call Centers: The question is who calls call centers these days. Every info…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

tbh Vi's services have gone from poor quality to very poor now phone goes from 4g to edge doesn't work…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

India actually has very good fiber and 5g network, it would be interesting to see how they make their plans…

Starlink May Get License to Start Services in India Soon:…

shivraj roy :

where impressive?

Nokia G42, a Super Affordable 5G Phone with Impressive Specs…

Faraz :

Since 2 weeks Vi share is rising 5% daily is now giving 90% extra return currently rising above 11 rupees…

DoT has Not Met Any Potential Investor for Vi so…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments