NTT Docomo Selects NEC as a vRAN Vendor



NEC announced today that Japan's NTT Docomo has selected it as a virtualized radio access network (vRAN) vendor for Docomo's 5G commercial network services. NEC plans to provide Docomo with vRAN for creating highly scalable 5G networks to operate on the company's commercial networks. Additionally, through OREX, Docomo's Open RAN service brand, NEC's software will be deployed similarly to the products and services of other OREX partners to create and promote an Open RAN ecosystem.

vRAN Deployment

NEC said this vRAN, compliant with the O-RAN specifications defined by the O-RAN Alliance, is cloud-native and developed based on NEC's 5G hardware base station technology. The vRAN, equipped with software compatible with commercially available servers using the latest generation microprocessors, delivers high-speed, large-capacity communications unique to 5G by proactively utilizing hardware acceleration to speed up processing.

"Currently, virtualization technology is being introduced in core networks to ensure the early deployment of services through lower equipment costs and shorter procurement lead times," NEC said.

Advantages of vRAN Technology

Expanding the deployment of this virtualization technology to the 5G RAN domain will help Docomo achieve its aim of reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 30 percent and lowering power consumption by up to 50 percent.

Masafumi Masuda of Radio Access Network Design Department, DOCOMO said, "Adding NEC vRAN software with both excellent radio and cloudification technologies to DOCOMO's 5G RAN using the O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications from day one enables us to realize even lower power consumption, and even more flexible and efficient network construction and operation to meet our customers' demand. We will provide true Open RAN with NEC and the other OREX PARTNERS to the global market together."

Reportedly, NEC already provides virtualization technologies for vEPC for Docomo's 4G commercial services and 5G mobile core network (5GC). Going forward, with the promotion of virtualization of the RAN domain, NEC will support Docomo's wide range of 5G services.