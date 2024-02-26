NTT Docomo Selects NEC as a vRAN Vendor

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

NEC plans to provide Docomo with vRAN for creating highly scalable 5G networks to operate on the company's commercial networks.

Highlights

  • Selection of NEC as vRAN vendor for NTT Docomo's 5G network.
  • Compliance with O-RAN specifications for cloud-native vRAN.
  • Aim to reduce total cost of ownership and lower power consumption

Follow Us

NTT Docomo Selects NEC as a vRAN Vendor
NEC announced today that Japan's NTT Docomo has selected it as a virtualized radio access network (vRAN) vendor for Docomo's 5G commercial network services. NEC plans to provide Docomo with vRAN for creating highly scalable 5G networks to operate on the company's commercial networks. Additionally, through OREX, Docomo's Open RAN service brand, NEC's software will be deployed similarly to the products and services of other OREX partners to create and promote an Open RAN ecosystem.

Also Read: NTT Docomo Introduces New OREX Open RAN Service Lineup




vRAN Deployment

NEC said this vRAN, compliant with the O-RAN specifications defined by the O-RAN Alliance, is cloud-native and developed based on NEC's 5G hardware base station technology. The vRAN, equipped with software compatible with commercially available servers using the latest generation microprocessors, delivers high-speed, large-capacity communications unique to 5G by proactively utilizing hardware acceleration to speed up processing.

"Currently, virtualization technology is being introduced in core networks to ensure the early deployment of services through lower equipment costs and shorter procurement lead times," NEC said.

Advantages of vRAN Technology

Expanding the deployment of this virtualization technology to the 5G RAN domain will help Docomo achieve its aim of reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 30 percent and lowering power consumption by up to 50 percent.

Also Read: NTT DOCOMO Joins Open RAN Verification Project in the US

Masafumi Masuda of Radio Access Network Design Department, DOCOMO said, "Adding NEC vRAN software with both excellent radio and cloudification technologies to DOCOMO's 5G RAN using the O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications from day one enables us to realize even lower power consumption, and even more flexible and efficient network construction and operation to meet our customers' demand. We will provide true Open RAN with NEC and the other OREX PARTNERS to the global market together."

Reportedly, NEC already provides virtualization technologies for vEPC for Docomo's 4G commercial services and 5G mobile core network (5GC). Going forward, with the promotion of virtualization of the RAN domain, NEC will support Docomo's wide range of 5G services.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

i agree with you ,i just got my porting finished from jio to vi ,and its so much better from…

BSNL and Vodafone Idea Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers: TRAI

. :

Moved to Vi enjoying great network speeds, as Airtel and jio is congested in may area.. Those who need congestion…

BSNL and Vodafone Idea Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers: TRAI

Krish :

No one will be interested in Vi unless they get it an extremely discounted rate! Even then, the new promoter…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Not the first time.. India has been trying since a long time with Pragati OS, Bhar OS and what not..…

Govt Planning to Develop India's Own Smartphone Brand

Rupesh :

I feel they should have added 5G BTS at same pace as they are adding store. But instead they will…

Bharti Airtel Launches 18 New Stores in Hyderabad; Expands in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments