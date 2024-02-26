truecaller ai call recording comes to india

Truecaller has introduced AI (artificial intelligence) powered call recording features in India. It is available for both Android and iOS devices. The new AI call recording feature from Truecaller will enable users to directly record incoming and outgoing calls from the app. Call recording is a feature that many users feel is very important. The addition of AI to the feature will boost the experience for the users.









Truecaller will enable users to capture and manage important conversations using AI. Users won't have to worry about taking notes anymore when they are on a call. With the new AI features, Truecaller will give the users detailed call transcriptions and a call summary to go through all the important points.

However, the AI features are not free. Here's what you will have to pay.

How Much to Pay for Truecaller AI Call Recording?

Truecaller's AI call recording feature will be available as a part of the company's premium offerings, starting at Rs 75 per month or Rs 529 per year. It will only support transcriptions in English and Hindi to start with.

How to Record Calls on iPhone and Android with Truecaller?

On the iPhones, users need to open the Truecaller app, go to the search tab, and tap on 'Record a call'. This will direct the user towards a recording line, which is a special number provided by Truecaller. Then the call screen will offer an option to merge the calls.

A push notification will alert the customer when the call recording is ready. It can be accessed directly from the Truecaller app. Users can also create a backup of the recording on iCloud.

For Android, there's a dedicated recording button that can start or stop call recording with just one tap. On the other dialers, there will be a floating button that will help users in starting or ending call recording. Once the call ends, users will receive a push notification alert for when the call recording and transcription is ready. Users can easily listen to recordings, rename them, delete unwanted ones, or seamlessly share them with other apps.