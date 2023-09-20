Truecaller Brings New AI Powered Anti-Fraud Feature

Truecaller, a major caller identification platform, has unveiled a new app icon. The fresh branding is to enhance the exposure of the brand along with building customer trust. With the new app icon, the company has also announced a new AI (artificial intelligence) powered anti-fraud feature called Search Context. This new feature will help users stay alert about fraud numbers that are calling them. The new app icon of Truecaller is now live on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Let's talk about the new AI-powered anti-fraud feature in detail now.









Read More - Truecaller Brings Live Caller ID Feature and More for iPhones

What is Truecaller Search Context?

Search Context is a new AI-powered feature from Truecaller that has been rolled out for the platform. The next time you are looking for numbers, you will be able to know things such as if the name for the number was recently changed or if it is being changed frequently. This would allow you to be cautious while engaging with the concerned number.

Read More - Truecaller CEO Says TRAI Caller Display System Won’t be Competition

Usually, frauds keep changing the name of the number to ensure that no one can identify them. Truecaller will also classify the numbers in three colours: Blue (if the name change is neutral), Yellow (it will indicate potentially suspicious name change), and red (indicating frequent name change).

Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO, Truecaller said, "We are excited to unveil our new brand identity and logo. It signifies our continued commitment to our users and our focus to constantly evolve and improve, every day.

"Our mission, to protect communication for all, is what guides us to develop new anti-fraud solutions like Search Context and engineer improvements to improve user privacy," he added.

Truecaller is a free app available for both Android and iOS users across the globe. You can download it from the App Store or the Google Play Store.