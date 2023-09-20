Truecaller Brings New AI Powered Anti-Fraud Feature

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Search Context is a new AI-powered feature from Truecaller that has been rolled out for the platform. The next time you are looking for numbers, you will be able to know things such as if the name for the number was recently changed or if it is being changed frequently.

Highlights

  • Truecaller, a major caller identification platform, has unveiled a new app icon.
  • The fresh branding is to enhance the exposure of the brand along with building customer trust.
  • With the new app icon, the company has also announced a new AI (artificial intelligence) powered anti-fraud feature called Search Context.

Follow Us

truecaller brings new ai powered anti fraud

Truecaller, a major caller identification platform, has unveiled a new app icon. The fresh branding is to enhance the exposure of the brand along with building customer trust. With the new app icon, the company has also announced a new AI (artificial intelligence) powered anti-fraud feature called Search Context. This new feature will help users stay alert about fraud numbers that are calling them. The new app icon of Truecaller is now live on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Let's talk about the new AI-powered anti-fraud feature in detail now.




Read More - Truecaller Brings Live Caller ID Feature and More for iPhones

What is Truecaller Search Context?

Search Context is a new AI-powered feature from Truecaller that has been rolled out for the platform. The next time you are looking for numbers, you will be able to know things such as if the name for the number was recently changed or if it is being changed frequently. This would allow you to be cautious while engaging with the concerned number.

Read More - Truecaller CEO Says TRAI Caller Display System Won’t be Competition

Usually, frauds keep changing the name of the number to ensure that no one can identify them. Truecaller will also classify the numbers in three colours: Blue (if the name change is neutral), Yellow (it will indicate potentially suspicious name change), and red (indicating frequent name change).

Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO, Truecaller said, "We are excited to unveil our new brand identity and logo. It signifies our continued commitment to our users and our focus to constantly evolve and improve, every day.

"Our mission, to protect communication for all, is what guides us to develop new anti-fraud solutions like Search Context and engineer improvements to improve user privacy," he added.

Truecaller is a free app available for both Android and iOS users across the globe. You can download it from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

avinashsuwal :

Jio has become the most amazing network since the launch of 5G network. Vodafone Idea and BSNL are in danger…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

I doubt it would.. 1 ) It needs proper 5G network coverage at your location to work. 2 ). Jio…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

How come ? Airtel AirFiber is 118 rupees cheaper than Jio.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Deepak Gokul das :

Good luck Jio

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

shivraj roy :

NICE !!!! As mentioned by others ,it is indeed competitive i hope my ISP (airnet broadband) reduces price of their…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments