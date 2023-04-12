Truecaller Brings Live Caller ID Feature and More for iPhones

Truecaller, the global communications platform, has launched a significant update for iPhone users. The update features new and exciting tools that offer a safer and improved communication experience to users worldwide. With this update, Truecaller has introduced Live Caller ID on iPhones for the first time, which will use a Siri shortcut to inform the user who is calling.

How to setup Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone

To set up Truecaller Live Caller ID, follow these simple steps:

Click on the "Premium" tab in the app and select "Add to Siri." This will add the Siri shortcut with a single tap. The first time you use the feature, you will be prompted to allow Truecaller access to your device. Select "Always allow" to avoid being prompted again. After setting up the Siri shortcut, whenever you receive an incoming call, say, "Hey Siri, search Truecaller," and Truecaller will instantly inform you who is calling.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, India at Truecaller, expressed his excitement about the new update and Truecaller's commitment to continue innovating on the iOS platform. Jhunjhunwala stated, "Our team applied a lot of creativity to build this Siri-powered Live Caller ID experience. We are very excited with this global release and will continue to innovate on the iOS platform."

Truecaller New Features for iPhones

Live Caller ID through Siri: Truecaller has introduced a Live Caller ID experience on iPhone for the first time by integrating with Siri. When an iPhone user receives an incoming call from an unknown number, they can activate Truecaller with their voice by saying, "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller." The app will capture the number, find information about the caller, and present it on the calling screen. This feature is exclusively available to premium subscribers on iOS 16 and newer devices.

2X Better Spam Detection: Truecaller has enhanced its spam detection capabilities to better identify and protect users from spam calls. Premium subscribers receive automatic updates to the spam list, while free users can manually update the spam list to ensure better communication.

Comments on Spam Numbers: This update enables users to view and add comments on spam-marked numbers, providing more context about the true nature of the spammer. It empowers users to report on their own experiences and further enhances Truecaller's spam detection capabilities with valuable community input.

Revamped SMS Filtering: Incoming SMS messages will be automatically categorized into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers, and Junk. This feature is live for iOS 16 and newer in India, South Africa, and Nigeria and will soon be rolled out to other countries.

Truecaller's latest update provides an added level of convenience to iPhone users, eliminating the need for manual number searches. The integration with Siri makes it easier to access the app's features and offers fast and accurate results within seconds.