Realme N55 Launched in India with 33W Charging and 64MP Camera

Realme has launched a new smartphone under its Narzo series called the Realme N55. The company claims that it is the first phone in its segment to offer 33W charging support and a 64-megapixel AI camera system. The Realme N55 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone also offers up to 12GB dynamic RAM support, making multitasking a breeze.

Realme N55 Specifications

The Realme N55 boasts a 6.72-inch full-screen display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate with a hole punch design. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and runs on Realme UI 4.0 built-in based on Android 13.

The smartphone features a 64MP primary camera with a B&W lens with 2MP resolution on the rear and an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Realme offers various camera features to enhance the overall photography experience, including Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Color Portrait, and Starry Mode.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a 33W SuperVOOC charging solution. According to the company, it takes just 29 minutes to charge 50% and 63 minutes to reach 100% capacity.

Pricing and Offers

The Realme N55 is available in two colour options, Prime Blue and Prime Black. As a part of the launch offer, customers can avail of up to a Rs 1000 discount on the phone between April 18 and April 21. The Realme N55 4GB RAM model will be available for Rs 10,499, while the 6GB RAM model will be available for Rs 11,999 during this period. Interested customers can purchase the smartphone from April 18, which is when the Realme N55 goes on open sale on Amazon and realme.com.

Realme is also hosting an early access sale or Live Sale on April 13 for people who can’t wait for the open sale. The Realme N55 is priced competitively and is available in two colour options, Prime Blue and Prime Black.