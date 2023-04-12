Vodafone Idea 5G Roll Out Will Begin Soon Says KM Birla: Report

Vodafone Idea 5G Roll out is always a question without a straightforward answer for anyone who wants to know when India's private telco formed after the merger of Vodafone and Idea will launch its 5G services. Vodafone currently offers 2G, 3G and 4G Services. The absence of PAN India VoLTE and VoWiFi shows the state of affairs of the telco after years of the merger.

Vodafone Idea 5G

Vodafone Idea 5G Roll out will begin soon, says Kumar Mangalam Birla, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. Birla was speaking on the sidelines of the AIMA Awards. "5G rollout will begin soon," he said. In an earlier interview in October 2022 too, Birla had said the same, but a timeline has not been shared.

The Government of India has approved equity conversion upon the promises of the promotors to bring substantial investments into the company, along with rolling out 5G Services to meet license obligations.

Absolutely Committed

KM Birla always remained Absolutely Committed to Vodafone Idea, but nothing concrete came out anytime regarding the investments or the company's roadmap to clear existing debts. On the other hand, while Airtel and Jio are rolling out 5G services, Vodafone Idea is maintaining its subscriber losing streak and is close to touch the two-year mark. Vodafone Idea lost over 1.3 million subscribers, most recently in January 2023, according to TRAI Data. Vodafone Idea's VLR (Active Subscribers) percentage in January 2023 is recorded at 87.15 while the highest recorded is 99.30 of Airtel.

Vodafone Idea Close to 2 Years in Subscriber Losing Streak

This subscriber loss is despite Vodafone Idea's lucrative tariffs in the market, which no other telco is offering in India. It appears that customers are losing trust in the telco, and the quality provided by the telco is also a major reason why the telco is losing subscribers month on month. With losses mounting every quarter, the telco has not yet announced a concrete revival plan, 5G rollout or investment announcement so far. The only news customers get to hear is about the company engaging with 5G device vendors and Mobile handset support.