YouTube Premium Gets New Features: Check Now

Premium users can now create a temporary list of videos they want to play next, rearrange the videos, or remove them. This feature is similar to the one available on the YouTube web. Premium users on Android can use Meet Live Sharing to watch YouTube videos with family and friends via Google Meet.

YouTube has introduced a range of new features exclusively available to Premium subscribers on its iOS and Android apps. YouTube Premium is a paid subscription to the platform through which users can get access to exclusive content. Here are the details of the new features that have been brought to the platform recently:

Queue Feature

Premium users can now create a temporary list of videos they want to play next, rearrange the videos, or remove them. This feature is similar to the one available on the YouTube web.

Meet Live Sharing

Premium users on Android can use Meet Live Sharing to watch YouTube videos with family and friends via Google Meet. Soon, iOS users will be able to use SharePlay on FaceTime to do the same. Only the host needs to be a Premium subscriber to access this feature.

Continued Viewing

Users can now continue watching content across devices from where they left off. This feature is available on Android, iOS, and the web.

Smart Downloads

YouTube's smart downloads feature allows users to index recommended videos to their library, which can then be viewed offline.

Enhanced 1080p Video Quality

Premium users on iOS can now enjoy an enhanced version of 1080p video quality for crisper and clearer videos. All users can access regular 1080p streaming quality.

All of these new features are going to enhance the quality of experience that YouTube Premium users have in India. YouTube Premium comes at a cost of Rs 129 per month or Rs 1290 per year. For students, the monthly cost is Rs 79. YouTube is one of the largest video streaming platforms globally. It became popular because it allowed creators to make, post and share videos for free.

