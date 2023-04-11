Ziply Fiber Launches 10 Gbps Internet; Becomes Fastest ISP in the Northwest

Ziply Fiber, a residential internet service provider (ISP), announced the launch of its 10 Gbps home internet service. The new service is available across its four-state footprint in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. The ultra-high-speed service tier, delivered on Ziply Fiber's 100-Gig fiber network, makes the company the fastest home internet service provider in the Northwest and one of the fastest in the nation, according to the company.

Also Read: Ziply Fiber Continues Rapid Fiber Expansion; To Acquire Ptera

According to the statement, "Ziply Fiber's new 10-Gig symmetrical service is now available and is 100% fiber all the way from Core Network and connected to customers' homes. This new speed tier is widely available throughout the four-state fiber footprint of the company. Ziply Fiber has already installed this service for customers in several cities, and customers are absolutely loving the speed and reliability Ziply Fiber is delivering."

Ziply Fiber is building Region's Fastest Fiber Network

Ziply Fiber's mission is to build the region's fastest, most reliable fiber network and to deliver to rural and smaller communities the kind of connectivity only regularly seen in large metro areas. With the launch of the 10-Gig service, Ziply Fiber continues to fulfil its commitment to the Northwest.

100th Fiber Market

In addition, the company recently announced its 100th new fiber market and first edge-out market since it began its extensive fiber expansion efforts in the summer of 2020.

Also Read: Google Fiber Rolls Out 5 Gbps Service

10 Gbps Service Plan

According to the company, The 10-Gig service plan costs USD 300 per month and comes with both Static IPv6 and IPv4 addresses. There is also a one-time USD 300 installation fee. Customers can either provide their own router with an SFP+ port that is capable of 10-Gig speeds or lease one from Ziply Fiber for USD 10 per month.

Additional hardware, including having a 10-Gig capable computer, is required to experience the use of the 10-Gig service. Customers can experience equally fast uploads and downloads without annual contracts or data caps. With its new 10-Gig service, Ziply Fiber is delivering on its promise to provide fast and reliable internet service to its customers.