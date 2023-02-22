Truecaller for Business Gets New Features: Check Here

Truecaller, a caller identification platform, has just announced new features for Truecaller for Business. The Truecaller for Business is meant for enterprises to enhance their brand identity and enhance business practices by getting feedback from the customers. The company has announced new features for Truecaller for Business today. The new features include things such as Business Profile, Call Me Back with Slot Selection and User Feedback. With these new features, Truecaller said that enterprises or businesses can now enhance their brand identity.

The company said that the new Truecaller for Business features is designed to cater to the evolving needs of the enterprises and significantly strengthen the company's current enterprise offerings. Truecaller for Business was announced back in 2021 with the purpose of helping businesses with verifying their identity and enabling a more meaningful engagement with consumers. The company said that since its launch, it now has 1850+ active business customers across India and several other key markets across the globe. Let's take a detailed look at the new features which have been announced by the company.

Truecaller for Business New Features Explained

Truecaller for Business has introduced the following three new features:

a) Business Profile: Brands can now exhibit their online presence with social profiles, website links, and app store links in the Truecaller platform. Businesses will now also be able to add visual context with curated images of product/service offerings. This is a step further from just displaying their authentic brand identity.

b) Call me Back: Businesses will now be able to engage with interested customers by enabling them to show their intent to get a call back from the company at their preferred time slot. This will enable businesses to avoid repeat calls to disinterested customers, reduce escalations and drive agent productivity.

c) User Feedback: Businesses can now listen to their customers with seamless post-call engagement by enabling customer feedback campaigns on missed, rejected, and answered calls. Additionally, Call Rating and Survey Questions can be set up on the post-call experience to capture Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) based insights.