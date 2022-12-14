Truecaller Premium Family: One Plan for Five at Rs 132

Truecaller is now offering users in India the ability to add more users to their premium plans. To add new members, Truecaller would charge a sum of Rs 132 per month or Rs 925 per year. You can directly purchase this new plan from the company through its mobile application. The plan is available for customers not just in India but worldwide, except in the United States (US). Truecaller has rolled out the plan for Android users currently. Let's take a look at all the plans that are available for Truecaller customers in India right now.

Truecaller Plans in India Right Now

Firstly, you have the Premium Ad-Free plan, which comes at Rs 399 per year or Rs 39 per month. Then you have the Premium Connect plan, which is available for Rs 75 per month or Rs 529 per year. After that, you will get the new Premium Family plan which can be shared with up to 4 additional contacts.

The major benefits of the Premium Family plan are that it removes all the ads from the app, brings advanced spam blocking into play, lets users see who viewed their profile, gives them unlimited contact requests, and allows them to enter incognito mode. The Premium Family plan is the best if you want to share a plan with your family or friends. Individual plans purchased multiple times would definitely cost more than Rs 925 per year, which is the cost of the Premium Family plan of Truecaller.

Does the Truecaller Family Plan Share Details of One User with Another on the Plan?

Truecaller said that a user's personal details wouldn't be shared with other members on the same family plan. So you don't have to worry about privacy when you purchase this plan. But yes, the benefits of the Premium subscription of Truecaller is extended to all the members on the plan.