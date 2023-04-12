OnePlus Pad Leaked Pricing and Release Date for India

OnePlus recently unveiled its new and first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, at the Cloud 11 launch event. Although the company has announced the prices of the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G, it has not yet revealed any information about the new tablet's pricing and release date. However, recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus Pad will be released in India between April 28 and April 30, with a starting price of Rs 23,099. The leak was shared by a Twitter user Techkard.

The OnePlus Pad is a thin and lightweight tablet, measuring just 6.54mm in thickness and weighing 552 grams. It has a metal body with a 2.5D curved edge glass on the front and a 2,800 x 2,000 pixels resolution display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which supports 5G connectivity. However, the tablet won't come with cellular connectivity support.

The tablet will come in two variants with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM options and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13. The OnePlus Pad also features a single rear 13-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies or video calls. The primary camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

The OnePlus Pad supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and has a quad-speaker setup for audio. It is equipped with a 9,510mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. With competitive mid-range pricing, the OnePlus Pad will compete with similar offerings from Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Samsung.

The OnePlus Pad is an exciting new product from the company with an impressive set of features and specifications. The leaked pricing and release date for India suggests that the tablet will be an affordable mid-range offering, making it a great option for consumers looking for a high-quality tablet at an affordable price.