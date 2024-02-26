MWC 2024: Deutsche Telekom, e&, Singtel, SoftBank, SKT Announce JV Plans for LLMs

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Through this Joint Venture Company, the five companies plan to develop Large Language Models specifically tailored to the needs of telecommunications companies.

Highlights

  • Five telcos establish joint venture for AI innovation.
  • Development of language models for enhanced customer interactions.
  • Focus on global market expansion

Follow Us

MWC 2024: Deutsche Telekom, e&, Singtel, SoftBank, SKT Announce JV Plans for LLMs
SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, e& Group, Singtel, and SoftBank today announced plans to establish a joint venture (JV) at the inaugural meeting of the Global Telco AI Alliance (GTAA) at MWC Barcelona 2024. Through the Joint Venture Company, which will be established within this year, the five companies plan to develop Large Language Models (LLMs) specifically tailored to the needs of telecommunications companies (telcos). This announcement follows the launch of the Global Telco AI Alliance in July 2024, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, e&, and Singtel Launch Global Telco AI Alliance




Tailored AI Solutions

Reportedly, the LLMs will be designed to help telcos improve their customer interactions via digital assistants and chatbots. The goal is to develop multilingual LLMs optimized for languages including Korean, English, German, Arabic, and Japanese, with plans for other languages like Bahasa so that they can be deployed in Southeast Asia.

The joint venture plans to focus on deploying AI applications tailored to the needs of the Global AI Telco Alliance members in their respective markets, enabling them to reach a global customer base of approximately 1.3 billion across 50 countries.

Market Reach Expansion

It's worth noting that Deutsche Telekom boasts about 250 million subscribers across 12 countries, including Germany and the US. The e& Group has 169 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, while the Singtel Group has 770 million subscribers in 21 countries, including Australia, India, and Indonesia.

Also Read: Aira Develops Conversational Language Interface for RAN Query and Control

The official release said, compared to general LLMs, telco-specific LLMs are attuned to the telecommunications domain and better at understanding user intent. The LLMs are currently being optimized, and the telco's customer service data is used to fine-tune the model for telco-specific questions so that it can understand, summarize, and respond to customer and telco-specific concerns.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

i agree with you ,i just got my porting finished from jio to vi ,and its so much better from…

BSNL and Vodafone Idea Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers: TRAI

. :

Moved to Vi enjoying great network speeds, as Airtel and jio is congested in may area.. Those who need congestion…

BSNL and Vodafone Idea Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers: TRAI

Krish :

No one will be interested in Vi unless they get it an extremely discounted rate! Even then, the new promoter…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Not the first time.. India has been trying since a long time with Pragati OS, Bhar OS and what not..…

Govt Planning to Develop India's Own Smartphone Brand

Rupesh :

I feel they should have added 5G BTS at same pace as they are adding store. But instead they will…

Bharti Airtel Launches 18 New Stores in Hyderabad; Expands in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments