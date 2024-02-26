Telefonica Germany Builds Energy Self-Sufficient 5G Radio Tower



O2 Telefonica (Telefonica Germany) said it has set up its first energy-self-sufficient radio tower in the town of Kirtorf in the state of Hesse, effectively closing one of the last white spots. According to Telefonica, the 50-meter-high mast, equipped with modern 5G technology, is powered by solar cells and a highly efficient fuel cell, providing uninterrupted service to the users in the region.

Self-Sufficient Radio Tower

Located amidst agricultural and forestry land, the new mobile site location in Kirtorf covers a dead spot, enabling residents to use Telefonica's 2G, 4G and 5G networks. Traditional power supply options were deemed impractical due to high costs, prompting O2 Telefonica to develop a solution for climate-friendly energy generation.

Photovoltaic modules installed alongside the radio tower serve as the primary energy source for the system. Electricity generated during the day is stored in lithium batteries to ensure continuous operation. Additionally, on sunny days, a biomethanol fuel cell supplements the power supply. Intelligent software seamlessly manages energy sources, optimizing efficiency and reliability. Telefonica Germany noted that since the electricity is generated on-site, the new concept saves more than 13,000 kilowatt-hours per year compared to a mobile phone tower operated with conventional electricity.

Enhanced Network Coverage

The initiative not only benefits the environment but also enhances network coverage for O2 customers. Previously underserved areas now enjoy seamless connectivity with 2G (GSM), 4G (LTE), and 5G services, improving overall user experience without disruption, Telefonica said.

"Conventional electricity connections have thus far been indispensable for the rapid nationwide network expansion and stable operation of the more than 28,000 mobile locations in the O2 network," Telefonica said, noting that it has been operating its mobile network entirely with green electricity since 2016.

5G Technology consumes up to 90 percent less electricity per byte transported than the previous generations. O2Telefonica said it currently covers around 95 percent of the population with 5G with plans to reach virtually all German citizens with 5G by 2025.

Cloud RAN Implementation in Europe

In another development, O2 Telefonica announced that it will begin introducing Cloud RAN in Offenbach in the first half of 2024, with the rollout of Ericsson Cloud RAN. The technology supports 5G Standalone (SA), and the company claims it to be the first use of Ericsson's Cloud RAN portfolio in Europe. This follows an MoU signed by Ericsson and Telefonica in September 2023 to introduce an open network based on Cloud RAN architecture, as reported by TelecomTalk.