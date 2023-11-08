Aira Develops Conversational Language Interface for RAN Query and Control



US-based network vendor Aira Technologies claims to have developed a new capability, RANGPT, enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to query and control the Radio Access Network (RAN) using conversational language. The company unveiled this new LLM-based capability designed for securely querying and controlling the Radio Access Network by using the power of Generative AI. This announcement was made during a promotional event hosted in collaboration with its partners in Redwood City, California, last week.

Insights and Efficiency for MNOs

"With RANGPT, a wireless expert can analyze data, gain insights, iteratively experiment, and ultimately deploy code as rApps in a matter of hours - a process which previously would have taken months," said Aira in a statement.

"RANGPT allows MNOs to interact with the network through conversational queries, to gain insights on the state of the RAN by analyzing network data. These insights help address performance issues and optimize energy consumption. A sequence of RANGPT queries and control instructions can be stitched together easily, to form the basis of RAN automation applications required to meet network opex reduction targets," the company said.

LLM-Powered Technology

Aira stated that it built RANGPT by developing core technology models that are compatible with publicly available Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT-4 from OpenAI, Claude from Anthropic, or Llama from Meta. When responding to a query, the Aira RANGPT modules collaborate to analyse network data stored in a data lake.

The outcomes of this analysis are then presented to the user in various formats, including text, graphics, and charts. RANGPT preserves the context of queries, enabling progressively more sophisticated follow-up questions.

Privacy and Control for MNOs

The company also mentioned that the utility can be employed to control the RAN. Equipped with Query and Control features, RANGPT has been developed with the security and privacy of MNO Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data in mind. It can function as an automatic code generator for new xApps and rApps.

The Large Language Model (LLM) used can be a proprietary capability hosted in a private cloud, ensuring that the MNO has complete control over all the RANGPT modules, said the company.