BITS Pilani and Airlinq Partner for 5G and IoT Innovation in India



BITS Pilani announced today its collaboration with Airlinq, a US-based technology company specialising in telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, aimed at driving innovation in 5G and IoT. This partnership is part of the "5G Use Case Labs," recently launched at the India Mobile Congress 2023 and supported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India.

Collaboration for 5G and IoT

At the forefront of this initiative, BITS Pilani and Airlinq are collaborating to drive innovation and propel India into the future of 5G technology. Airlinq reportedly serves global enterprises and mobile service providers, helping them harness the power of 5G in various domains, including connected vehicles, smart cities, and more.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, said, "This collaboration with Airlinq is a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge innovation and academic-industry partnerships. Our mission at BITS is to empower our students and faculty to shape the future, and this collaboration allows us to do just that."

"Together, we aim to not only advance our understanding of these transformative technologies but also to provide invaluable real-world experiences for our students. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and fostering the next generation of tech leaders," Ramgopal added.

Focus on Urban Traffic Safety

According to the statement, Airlinq will collaborate with BITS to design and implement use cases in areas like urban traffic safety. This will involve utilising low-latency V2V and V2X communications to enhance the experience for drivers, pedestrians, emergency responders, and others that share the roadways.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ankit Taparia, VP at Airlinq and also an alumnus of BITS Pilani, said, "We are committed to unlocking the boundless potential of disruptive and new-age technology. We are excited about our partnership with BITS Pilani, an institute known for its research and innovation, and look forward to pioneering advanced 5G technology solutions that will revolutionize industries and redefine the way our increasingly interconnected world collaborates and communicates to improve lives."

This partnership aims to realize the potential of 5G in India.