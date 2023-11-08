OnePlus 12 to Get a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera

The launch of OnePlus 12 could happen by the end of the current quarter or early next quarter. To recall, the OnePlus 11 was launched in China on Jan 2023. A month later, the phone was introduced to the Indian market. The OnePlus 12 is expected to feature some big camera upgrades. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will feature a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor. There were some sample photographs shared as well. The camera samples show the device will deliver great results in low-light conditions.









More camera capabilities of the OnePlus 12 will be shared by OPPO at the Imaging Strategic Communication and Paris Film Festival on November 9, in China. The camera of the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature Sony LYTIA LYT808 as the primary sensor. The camera setup will definitely enable customers to get the best shots in both low light and bright conditions.

Further, the display of the OnePlus 12 is expected to come from BOE. OnePlus is reportedly using the latest LTPO OLED display from BOE that will come with support for 2K resolution and a peak brightness of 2000nits. The screen will offer a DisplayMate A+ rating. The device is likely going to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC.

There's likely going to be a bigger battery of 5400mAh. It is definitely going to make a huge difference as the peak brightness of newer smartphones is reaching insane heights. For charging, there may be 100W fast charging (wired) and 50W wireless charging. The pricing should be in the same zone as for the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 12 is definitely going to run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. The OxygenOS 14 is one of the smoothest Android experiences out there.