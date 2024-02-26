Airtel Deploys 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G Radios With Ericsson

Reported by Yashika Goel

Airtel has reportedly deployed energy-efficient radio systems and solutions from Ericsson.

Highlights

  • Deployment of 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G radios.
  • Over 65 million unique 5G customers on Airtel's network.
  • Nationwide coverage target by March 2024.

As the first telco to launch 5G network in India, Bharti Airtel has been rolling out 5G at a record pace and scale. Further strengthening these claims, Ericsson today announced the successful deployment of 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G radios for Bharti Airtel across its 12 circles within a timeframe of over 500 days.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches 18 New Stores in Hyderabad; Expands in 4 Other Cities




Rapid 5G Deployment

Airtel has reportedly deployed energy-efficient radio systems and solutions from Ericsson's 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and MINI-LINK (microwave) mobile transport portfolios.

Commenting on the deployment milestone, Bharti Airtel expressed that they are happy to have achieved this milestone of deploying 100,000 5G radios across 12 Airtel circles. "We have over 65 million customers on our network who are now enjoying blazing-fast unlimited 5G data at no additional cost."

Other Milestones

As reported by TelecomTalk, in October 2023, Airtel announced the successful testing of pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on the Airtel 5G network. This testing of 5G TDD network is claimed to be the first implementation and validation of RedCap in India.

Also Read: Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

Airtel today already has over 65 million unique 5G customers on its network. Airtel earlier said its Airtel 5G Plus service is now available across districts in the length and breadth of the country and is on track to cover the entire country by March 2024.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

