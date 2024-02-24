Bharti Airtel Launches 18 New Stores in Hyderabad; Expands in 4 Other Cities

Bharti Airtel has broadened its retail presence by unveiling new company-owned stores across various Indian cities, bolstering its service offerings and enhancing customer accessibility.

Highlights

  • Launch of next-gen company-owned stores in Agartala, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Tricity Chandigarh, and Visakhapatnam.
  • Expansion aims to fortify Airtel's retail presence and exhibit latest technologies.
  • Stores feature Airtel's complete range of offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus.

Bharti Airtel announced on Friday that it has expanded its retail footprint by launching new next-gen company-owned stores in multiple Indian cities including Agartala, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Tricity Chandigarh, and Visakhapatnam (Vizag). These new stores are reported to strengthen Airtel's retail presence and showcase technologies across its portfolio. This offline retail store expansion follows the recent launch of stores in Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, and Vijayawada (Guntur), as reported by TelecomTalk.

Next-Gen Stores Across Indian Cities

In Agartala, North-East, Airtel said two new stores have opened in Shib Nagar and Bishalgarh Road, adding to the existing count of 3 stores in the city.

In Hyderabad, Telangana, 18 new stores have come up in Boduppal NGS, My Home Jewel, Moulaali, BN Reddy, Alwal, Ramanthapur, Gajularamaram, KPHB-3, Beeramguda, Pragathinagar, Bachupally, Alkapuri 2, Krishna Nagar, Nacharam, Saroor Nagar, Sainikpuri, Dammaiguda, and Karmanghat, augmenting the existing count of 68 stores in the city.

In Jalandhar, Punjab, a new store has opened in JP Nagar, supplementing the existing count of 4 stores in the city. In the Tricity Chandigarh, 3 new stores have come up in Sector 44, Baltana, and Dhakoli, adding to the existing count of 16 stores in the city.

In Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh, a brand-new store has opened in Maharanipeta, adding to the existing count of 10 stores in the city.

Enhanced Customer Engagement

Airtel stated that these neighbourhood stores, designed around the theme of creating excellent and winning customers for life, will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, 5G Plus, etc.

Furthermore, Airtel store staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends,' are trained to address and resolve customer queries across all of Airtel's portfolio, including mobile, broadband, and DTH.

Airtel said it currently has 1500 stores nationally, and the launch of these new stores is in line with the strategy of fortifying its retail presence to effectively meet the growing demands of customers in these regions.

