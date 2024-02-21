Airtel Expands Retail Presence With New Stores Across Five Indian Cities



Bharti Airtel has launched new next-gen company-owned stores across multiple Indian cities, including Ambala in Haryana, Guwahati in Assam, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Patna in Bihar, and Ranchi in Jharkhand. These modern stores will strengthen Airtel's retail footprint, showcase Airtel's technologies across its portfolio, and elevate the service standards offered to customers, Airtel said on Tuesday.

Store Openings in Various Cities

In Ambala, two new stores have opened in Mahesh Nagar and Manav Chowk, bringing the total count of stores in the city to 4. In Guwahati, six new stores have opened in Six Mile, VIP Road, Azara, North Guwahati, Colony Bazar, and Adabari, adding to the existing count of 10 stores in the city.

In Jaipur, nine new stores have opened in Durgapura, Patrakar colony, Subhash Chowk, Brahampuri, Bhankrota, New Sanganer Road, Murlipura, Jagatpura, and Mansarovar mini, adding to the existing count of 19 stores in the city.

In Patna, three new stores have opened in Anisabad, Ashiyana, and Saguna mod, adding to the existing count of 6 stores in the city. In Ranchi, a new store has opened on Ratu Road, bringing the total count of stores in the city to four.

Airtel's Customer-Centric Approach

Designed around the theme of winning customers for life, these neighbourhood stores will serve as platforms to showcase Airtel's technologies across its product portfolio. From Xstream to Xsafe and 5G Plus, customers will have access to the full range of Airtel's offerings. Airtel said trained professionals, known as 'Airtel Friends,' will be on hand to address and resolve customer queries promptly, covering mobile, broadband, and DTH services comprehensively.

Commenting on the expansion, Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in Haryana, North East and Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand."

"As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. Haryana, North East, and Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand continue to be big focus markets for us, and we will continue to invest in this market," Airtel said in separate statements, respectively.

Recent Developments

This expansion follows the recent opening of ten new stores in Cochin and Jabalpur, as reported by TelecomTalk. With this expansion, Airtel aims to meet the growing demands of customers in these regions effectively. The launch of these new stores is in line with the same strategy of Airtel fortifying its retail presence. The company currently has 1500 stores nationally.