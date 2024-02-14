Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara



Bharti Airtel has expanded its retail presence in Vadodara, Gujarat by launching ten new company-owned stores across various locations in the city. These stores aim to enhance Airtel's retail footprint and provide customers with top-notch service experiences. This expansion follows the recent opening of four new stores in Calicut, Kerala, as reported by TelecomTalk. By showcasing cutting-edge technologies and offering a wide range of services, including mobile, broadband, and DTH, Airtel seeks to cater to diverse customer needs.

New Stores in Gujarat

Bharti Airtel announced that these new stores have been established in Khodiyar Nagar, Susan Tarsali, Tarsali, Vasna Bhayli, Bhyali Road, Abhilasha Cross Road, Maneja, Soma Talav, Sama Savli, and Gowra. With the addition of 10 new stores to the existing count of 11 stores in the city, Airtel's total count now reaches 21.

The theme of these new stores revolves around creating excellence and winning customers for life. Additionally, these neighbourhood stores will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, 5G Plus etc, Airtel said. Staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends,' are trained to assist customers with queries and provide solutions across Airtel's product portfolio.

Expansion in Gujarat

Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Gujarat. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Gujarat continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market."

Airtel's offline expansion strategy aligns with its goal to strengthen its retail presence nationwide. Airtel said the company has 1500 stores already established across the country, delivering quality services and engaging with customers on a personal level.