

Valentine's Day is a unique day to spend with the person you love. Make arrangements with them, take them on a date, give them something they'll enjoy, or simply stay at home together and watch TV, cook, and snuggle. Make this day unique for your companion and create memories to last a lifetime.

If you and your spouse have opted to stay at home and cuddle on the couch while watching something entertaining, here are some Hindi romantic web series to watch together.









Little Things (2016-present)

The Netflix original web series 'Little Things' tells the narrative of Dhruv and Kavya's love and how they live their basic lives by each other's side. The series focuses on the little things that people do for one another in the name of love, and how those small efforts can help them continue their relationship.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Broken But Beautiful (2018-present)

'Broken But Beautiful' tells the lovely narrative of Veer and Sameera, who are left shattered after losing those they care about. They are diametrically opposed, but their fates become intertwined, resulting in a stunning love story.

OTT Platform: ALT Balaji, ZEE5

College Romance (2018–2023)

Dive into the joyful college days when falling in love with someone fresh brought dreams with ‘College Romance’ on Valentine’s Day. This is the narrative of a group of friends as they navigate life, friendship, and romance.

OTT Platform: TVF Play, SonyLiv

Permanent Roommates (2014-2023)

'Permanent Roommates' follows the lives of Mikesh and Tanya, who have been in a long-distance relationship for four years. It is a lovely and humorous series to watch. After Mikesh returns from the United States, he proposes to Tanya, who does not want to marry yet. However, they move in together, and the adventures that follow will make you giggle.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This Valentine's Day, celebrate love in all its forms with these captivating Hindi web series. Whether you're a fan of romantic comedies or heartfelt dramas, there's something for everyone to enjoy with your significant other. So grab some popcorn, snuggle up, and let the binge-watching begin!