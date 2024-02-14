Reliance Jio has Solid Offer for Users Looking for Affordable Validity Plans

Reliance Jio, India's most affordable private telecom service provider (TSP) has an amazing offer for customers looking for a plan that gives validity at a meagre cost. The Rs 155 plan is the one we are talking about here. Yes, for the people aware of the plan, it is not a new one. However, it can be overlooked if you are recharging with the Rs 149 plan, thinking it is the best affordable option from Jio. But the thing is, the Rs 149 plan comes with 1GB of daily data for 20 days, but the Rs 155 plan, which is only Rs 6 more, comes with 28 days of service validity, but there's no 1GB of daily data. Let us walk through the benefits of the Rs 155 plan to understand what makes it a good option for consumers looking for an affordable validity plan from Reliance Jio.









Reliance Jio Rs 155 Plan Explained in Detail

The Rs 155 plan from Jio comes with 28 days of service validity. This is the cheapest 28-day validity plan that Jio is offering to its regular phone customers. The Rs 155 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data. There are other apps included - JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV. The internet speed would drop to 64 Kbps once the FUP (fair usage policy) data is consumed. Note that JioCinema Premium is not included here. It is only JioCinema.

Of course, whenever you want more data, you can recharge with a data voucher of your choice. The data vouchers from Jio start at Rs 15 only. This Rs 15 data voucher comes with 1GB of data and post that, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

If you recharge with the Rs 149 plan, you get 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day and Jio suite of apps that the Rs 155 plan also includes. But the validity is only 20 days.