Jio Best Entertainment Bundled Postpaid Plans Above Rs 1000

Reliance Jio, India's top telecom player, has two entertainment-packed high-end postpaid plans for consumers. These two plans cost Rs 699 and Rs 1499. Both the plans come with Netflix too. However, there's a lot more than Netflix. Before we dive deep into these plans, it is worth mentioning that they also come with the unlimited 5G data offer from Jio wherein customers who have been extended the offer from the telco will get unlimited 5G data whenever they are under 5G coverage and if they have a 5G phone that supports 5G SA (standalone).









Reliance Jio Rs 699 Plan

The Rs 699 postpaid plan from Jio comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and up to 3 family SIMs. Each family SIM will cost Rs 99 per month if the user wants to activate it and comes with 5GB of data. The primary user will get 100GB of data with the plan and for each GB of data after that will have to pay Rs 10.

The OTT benefits bundled with the plan are Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The Amazon Prime Video subscription bundled here comes with 1-year validity.

Reliance Jio Rs 1499 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1499 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 300GB of data. There are no additional connections bundled with this plan. Users get access to OTT benefits including Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Along with that, customers also get international voice calling and data benefits for the USA and UAE.

For the USA, customers will get 5GB of high-speed data and 500 minutes of incoming and outgoing local and callback to India. For UAE, users get 1GB of high-speed data and 300 minutes of incoming and outgoing local and callback to India.