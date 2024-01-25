Jio Users Getting Unlimited 5G by Spending Rs 233 Per Month

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 749 prepaid plan comes with 90 days of service validity. So for each month, its cost comes down to Rs 233. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the plan. The subscriptions offered with the plan are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio only offers unlimited 5G data with prepaid plans that cost Rs 239 or more.
  • Reliance Jio's Rs 749 prepaid plan comes with 90 days of service validity.
  • Reliance Jio is the leading telecom operator in India in terms of 4G/5G coverage and availability.

Follow Us

jio is offering unlimited 5g if you

Reliance Jio only offers unlimited 5G data with prepaid plans that cost Rs 239 or more. However, there's one plan, with which, you will only be spending Rs 233 every month, but you will get unlimited 5G data, along with a medium-term validity. The benefit of Jio's 5G is that it is present almost everywhere in India now. Jio has confirmed that it completed the fastest 5G rollout in the world in Dec 2023. Anyway, if you are a Jio customer, then this plan we are talking about is the Rs 749 plan.




Yes, if you know about it already, it is not a new plan. But it is a decent proposition and one that customers looking for a medium-term validity plan would want to know about.

Read More - Jio is Charging Rs 11,988 for 150 Mbps Annual Plan, Check Here for Extra Benefits

Jio Rs 749 Plan Detailed

Reliance Jio's Rs 749 prepaid plan comes with 90 days of service validity. So for each month, its cost comes down to Rs 233. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the plan. The subscriptions offered with the plan are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. There's truly unlimited 5G data bundled with the Jio Welcome Offer. The Welcome Offer from Jio can be claimed from the MyJio app. Note that it is not a JioCinema Premium subscription, but the regular JioCinema bundled with the plan.

Even if you have a 4G phone, you can use this plan as it offers 2GB daily data for 90 days. You get a total of 180GB of data. The speed drops to 64 Kbps once the FUP (fair usage policy) data is consumed.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Reliance Jio is the leading telecom operator in India in terms of 4G/5G coverage and availability. The telco's 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service has also reached about 4000 cities and towns.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Even when they were in their looting period, ARPU was less than 100 ( unlike now which is above 200…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

mani :

When did this happen? I'm so out of touch

Vodafone Idea Boosts Network Capacity in South Karnataka

Girish Gowda :

Only Indians can say and do anything to lower their own. So much self hatred. Don't worry, normal people are…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Girish Gowda :

So that is why Lootel invests nothing while wants to loot all Indians like earlier when they were paying peanuts…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Rupesh :

Govt and DoT have to accept that fact that they can't expect revenues to be likes of developed nation. Companies…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments