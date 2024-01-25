Exciting Lineup of New Releases on OTT Platforms This Weekend



As we step into the weekend, entertainment enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to with the release of six captivating films on various OTT platforms this January. Each offering promises a unique storytelling experience, catering to diverse tastes ranging from action and drama to romance and mystery. To make your decision-making process easier, here's a roundup of this week's must-watch OTT releases, including where to find them on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Also Read: Korean Dramas You Can’t Miss on Disney Plus Hotstar









Indian Police Force

Kabir Malik, a Delhi Police officer, battles Zarar, who chose the road of terror. Rohit Shetty's show follows an exciting case that involves tracking and capturing the never-ending quest for justice, as well as sacrifices made in the line of duty. One of the most anticipated films arrives on OTT this week.

The action thriller is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Captivating the King

A critical love story about King Yi In, a political leader in crisis and vying for the throne, when Kang Hee-soo, a covert agent, approaches Yi In in an act of revenge. Make sure you figure out what's going to happen and tell us in the comments area.

The film is now available for watching on Netflix.

Also Read: Top Five Must-Watch Biopics on OTT Platforms

Sixty Minutes

A father-daughter relationship might get tense at times, but not because they argue. However, keeping the father away from her results in him losing custody of his child. Follow the journey of a martial arts warrior who creates some terrible opponents for himself while avoiding a match to attend his daughter's birthday celebration.

The film is now available for watching on Netflix.

Extraordinary Man

The plot of the film 'Extraordinary Man' revolves around the protagonist's transformation from a smuggler to a vigilante. Discover the transformation of the same individual and how he overcomes the hurdles and difficult times that shape him into the person he becomes in the end.

'Extraordinary Man' is now live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Top 5 Hollywood Sitcoms to Watch on Netflix

Devil

The terrible murder of Vijaya, a citizen and the daughter of a landlord in Rasapadu, has caused widespread chaos. When the British decide to investigate the case, they send their secret agent, Devil, undercover. The Nyshadha has charmed the Devil, who resides in the landlord's mansion. With the arrival of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Chief of the Indian National Army (INA), charged with developing a code to decode important British government secrets, Devil is assigned to this critical duty.

The action thriller is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

"Salaar: Ceasefire." The picture promises an incredible trip from the start, showcasing Neil's unique style - a blend of heart-stopping action, fascinating storytelling, and breathtaking vistas. Salaar puts audiences on edge with a superb balance of emotional depth and action-packed moments. The plot demonstrates Neil's ability to create a film that is both emotionally and visually appealing.

The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Don't miss out on the excitement as these new releases promise to deliver a weekend filled with riveting stories and unforgettable moments. Grab your popcorn, find a cozy spot, and immerse yourself in the world of cinematic excellence right from the comfort of your home.