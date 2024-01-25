Boingo Wireless Launches 5G Network at John Wayne Airport and Expands Wi-Fi 6 Coverage



Airport and private network operator Boingo Wireless has deployed a high-speed 5G network that will support AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon subscribers at John Wayne Airport (JWA) in Orange County, California, in the US. Boingo said the cellular service will be complemented by an airport-wide Wi-Fi 6 network that will launch this year. This network infrastructure will provide passengers and airport personnel with connectivity in JWA's high-traffic areas, including security checkpoints and boarding gates.

Comprehensive Coverage

The converged and neutral host network of Boingo reportedly brings together 5G and Wi-Fi 6 throughout airport terminals and parking to deliver strong wireless coverage for calls, texts, mobile boarding passes, rideshare apps, airline apps, and streaming.

JWA Airport Director said, "From terminals to rideshare zones to parking structures, Boingo's 5G and Wi-Fi 6 network will power 24/7 critical airport operations." JWA, servicing over 11 million passengers annually, is reportedly investing in infrastructure upgrades to provide a streamlined passenger experience.

Streamlined Operations

"Airports are complex venues with even more complex connectivity needs. With the rise of the touchless passenger journey and increasing reliance on digital tools for operations, Boingo is there to help airports navigate digital transformation. At forward-thinking airports like JWA, we're leading the industry by building 5G and Wi-Fi 6 networks that work together to make secure, reliable, fast connectivity for millions of connected devices a reality," said Boingo. "The Boingo network at JWA is designed to reap the current and future benefits of next-generation technologies and ensure a high-quality travel experience."

Long-Term Partnership

With the launch of the first-known Wi-Fi 6 airport deployment happening in 2019 at JWA, the network upgrades are built upon Boingo and JWA's long-term partnership, which has included enhancements to a neutral host distributed antenna systems (DAS) network.

According to the official release, Boingo's commercial deployment brought Wi-Fi 6 connectivity—with greater capacity and speed—to JWA's administration building. With the commercial availability of Wi-Fi 6 on consumer devices, Boingo said it is expanding the network airport-wide.