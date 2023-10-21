Orange Poland Enhances Connectivity on PKP Intercity Trains

Orange Polska has installed mobile signal repeaters in 300 PKP Intercity train cars in collaboration with other mobile network operators in Poland. The repeaters are expected to improve the strength of cellular signals in train cars, allowing passengers to use the internet and voice calls more comfortably.

Highlights

  • Orange Polska and partners have installed mobile signal amplifiers in 300 train coaches.
  • The installation of signal repeaters is a significant step towards enhancing mobile network coverage on trains.
  • These amplifiers enhance connectivity for passengers on the move.

Orange Polska (Poland) has recently installed mobile signal repeaters (amplifiers) in 300 railway coaches of the national carrier PKP Intercity, in cooperation with Orange Poland and other mobile network operators: P4, operating under the Play brand; Polkomtel, operating under the Plus brand; and T-Mobile Poland.

Also Read: Starlink Internet Now Available on Brightline Trains, a First in the World




Connectivity on the Trains

Orange Polska said travelling by train is the perfect time to watch movies or work, and a few hours can be spent in a pleasant and effective manner. Of course, this can only be possible as long as users are within a mobile network coverage zone. Therefore, Orange has taken the initiative to install amplifiers in train coaches to enhance connectivity inside trains.

Signal Amplifiers

Orange said cellular network signal amplifiers, known as repeaters, are installed to facilitate the transmission of radio signals between base stations and consumer devices that utilise the mobile network. This setup and solution are employed to enhance the signal and extend the coverage range.

Also Read: ACES to Equip Mumbai Metro Rail 3 Corridor With 4G, 5G Connectivity

Technology Behind Signal Amplifiers

In the case of trains, special donor antennas are affixed to the roofs of the wagons, receiving signals from the base station. These signals are then transmitted via coaxial cable to the repeater, where they are amplified, and subsequently, the strengthened signal is conveyed through leaky coaxial cables extended along the wagons, ensuring radio signal coverage throughout the length of the train.

Also Read: Telefonica, Ericsson and Partners Collaborate to Develop 5G Infrastructure Along German Train Tracks

Orange reported that in October, PKP Intercity launched amplifiers in 300 train cars, with another 254 planned to be installed by the end of this year. These amplifiers are also equipped with GPS receivers to ensure they can be remotely monitored and configured based on their location. The GPS facilitates insights into the dynamic nature of traffic and users on a moving train.

Also Read: Poland Completes 3.5 GHz Band 5G Auction, Raising Over PLN 1.9 Billion

Improving Mobile Services

Orange Polska mentioned that the introduction of amplifiers in the wagons follows the installation of Wi-Fi routers, representing another step towards improving the availability of mobile services on trains. Orange also emphasised other options for times when the signal is unavailable, such as downloading media in advance for offline use or sticking with a book, a more traditional way to effectively spend time on a train.

