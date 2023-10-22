Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans to Watch Cricket World Cup

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Airtel Xstream Fiber services are now available throughout the country. Many people use the company's services to work from their homes. However, Airtel also has options for you if you want to get entertained and not just work. Currently, the Cricket World Cup is going on and there are plans offered by Airtel that you can use to watch it. If you want to see the live stream of the Cricket World Cup, you can do that by going to the Disney+ Hotstar platform. While it is also available for free, you won't be able to watch it in good quality.




Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel Xstream Fiber has three plans that come with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. These three plans cost Rs 999, Rs 1498, and Rs 3999. The Rs 999 plan comes with up to 200 Mbps of speed with 3.3TB of data. The additional benefits of this plan are Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Xstream Play subscription, VIP Service, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Wynk Music Premium.

The Rs 1498 plan comes with up to 300 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. The additional benefits offered with this plan are Amazon Prime, Netflix Basic, Disney+ Hotstar, Xstream Play subscription, VIP Service, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Wynk Music Premium.

The Rs 3999 plan comes with up to 1 Gbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. The additional benefits of this plan are Amazon Prime, Netflix Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Xstream Premium Pack, VIP Service, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Wynk Premium.

These are all the Xstream Fiber plans that come with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. The cheapest of them is the Rs 999 plan. All these plans also come with unlimited voice calling benefit, but for that the landline instrument has to be bough separately.

