Reported by Srikapardhi

Zain Bahrain has become the first telecom company in the Middle East and North Africa to successfully improve the network experience by discontinuing its 3G network. The repurposing of the 3G spectrum has resulted in enhanced 4G and 5G coverage and faster data speeds.

Highlights

Zain Bahrain Sunsets 3G Network to Enhance 4G and 5G Experiences
Zain Bahrain recently announced that it has enhanced both its 4G and 5G network experiences with superior speeds and coverage by sunsetting its 3G network. With this Zain Bahrain has become the first telecom company in the Middle East and North Africa to successfully improve the network experience by discontinuing its 3G network.

Also Read: Zain Bahrain Implements Renewable Power Solutions at 5G Sites




First in the Region to off 3G

Zain said this milestone transition is part of its broader network upgrades, achieved through the utilisation of the latest technologies and the repurposing of spectrum to enhance the efficiency of 4G and 5G standards. This move positions Zain Bahrain as the first operator in the Middle East and North Africa to make such a strategic shift.

Webinar Participation

Zain also announced its recent participation in a webinar titled "Lessons Learned from a Successful 3G Sunset," during which it shared its experience of delivering more advanced network services by successfully repurposing its 3G spectrum. The discussion revolved around six key strategies from their 3G transition journey.

Also Read: Zain Expands Network to Seven New Areas in Bahrain

Zain Bahrain stated, "Our customers are now benefiting from enhanced 4G and 5G coverage and faster data speeds. Re-purposing our 3G spectrum delivered upgrades to both 4G and 5G upgrades, empowering us to offer more innovative services and a better connectivity experience to our customers. We are grateful to our partner Ookla for their support during this journey."

Also Read: Zain Bahrain Trials Enhanced Voice Service With Ericsson

Maintains 2G Network

While Zain Bahrain has significantly improved its 4G and 5G network experiences, the telecom company said it will maintain its 2G network to support legacy Internet of Things (IoT) devices and customers with older handsets.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

