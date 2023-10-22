Nine New Family-Friendly Web Series Available for Streaming on OTT



Get ready for a delightful dose of family-friendly entertainment as October brings a fresh wave of web series to your favourite OTT platforms. This article covers a diverse range of shows, offering insights into their stories, casts, and genres, from gripping mysteries to fascinating comedies. Get ready to immerse yourself in the recently released releases.

Here's the list of web series available for streaming on OTT platforms this weekend in October:

I Woke Up a Vampire

In the comedy, family, and fantasy series "I Woke Up a Vampire," Carmie discovers on her 13th birthday that she is a rare hybrid of human and vampire, revealing supernatural skills that add excitement to her middle school life and give her adolescence an unexpected twist.

Release Date: October 17, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mansion 24

Amrutha embarks on a terrifying quest to find her missing father inside a haunted, old mansion in the mystery-action adventure "Mansion 24." Racing against time, she confronts terrifying forces and uncovers secrets that put her resilience and survival skills to the test.

Release Date: October 17, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kaala Paani

In the compelling story of "Kaala Paani," Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Arushi Sharma take center stage as destinies intertwine, and a struggle for survival unfolds amidst the harsh elements of nature.

Release Date: October 18, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Permanent Roommates Season 3

The third season of "Permanent Roommates" follows Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas as they navigate a three-year long-distance romance. Now that they've made the crucial decision to get married, they're deliberating the implications and challenges of continuing their commitment in this new context.

Release Date: October 18, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bodies

In the criminal mystery television show "Bodies," a body is discovered on a London street, triggering a major investigation. A team of investigators works to solve the mystery across four different eras, knowing that resolving this case will shape Britain's future.

Release Date: October 19, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

The USA has transformed into Eden, a technocratic government plagued by misinformation and corruption, in the action-packed animated series "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix," set in 1992. Dolph Laserhawk, a betrayed super-soldier, currently resides in the high-security prison known as Supermaxx. He assembles a group of rebel outcasts and embarks on dangerous covert operations to survive.

Release Date: October 19, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Neon

Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Tyler Dean Flores play three friends with ambitious goals in the comedic series "Neon." They left their small Florida town and set their sights on Miami to become household names in the thriving reggaeton music scene.

Release Date: October 19, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Campus Beats Season 2

In the second season of "Campus Beats," starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, a Gen Z girl initially seeking closure from her past discovers unexpected purpose after learning she has a hidden talent for dancing. In a modern dance institution marked by sharp socioeconomic disparities, she navigates the complexities of friendship, love, freedom, and justice while exploring her hidden powers.

Release Date: October 20, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Upload Season 3

The third season of the science fiction comedy "Upload" is set in a future where people near death can be "uploaded" into virtual reality hotels run by tech companies. Nora, a customer care agent in Brooklyn's opulent 'Lakeview' digital afterlife, communicates with Nathan, an LA programmer who was permanently uploaded into Nora's virtual reality world due to a self-driving car accident.

Release Date: October 20, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video