Telefonica, Ericsson and Partners Collaborate to Develop 5G Infrastructure Along German Train Tracks

Germany's railway company, Deutsche Bahn (DB), has joined forces with network equipment supplier Ericsson, telecommunications provider O2 Telefonica, and cell tower operator Vantage Towers to establish an extensive 5G mobile communications infrastructure along train tracks throughout Germany, setting the stage for enhanced connectivity and digitalization in the railway sector.

Funding Support from German Government

The collaborative initiative received official confirmation from the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) that it will receive substantial funding. With an allocation of approximately EUR 6.4 million, the project, known as Gigabit Innovation Track (GINT), has been recognized as a vital component of the German government's broader gigabit strategy.

According to the joint statement, the primary objective of GINT is to develop cutting edge technology and financial solutions that ensure high-performance and sustainable 5G mobile coverage along train tracks.

This project seeks to meet the escalating expectations of rail travellers who increasingly rely on seamless data and mobile communication services while on board. However, the exponential growth in data usage poses significant challenges, necessitating innovative approaches to deliver exceptional service quality. The new infrastructure will give train passengers Gigabit speeds for seamless connectivity.

Addressing the Growing Data Demands of Rail Passengers

According to the statement, Industry experts estimate that by the early 2030s, data rates of up to 5 Gbps per train will be required to meet passenger demands. This represents a multiple-fold increase compared to the current capabilities of LTE technology. To address this need, the project partners aim to determine the optimal transmission rates for future requirements and develop an infrastructure that maximizes resource efficiency.

Test Area and Innovative Tower Construction

As part of the project's implementation, a dedicated test area will be established along a ten-kilometre section of track in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania. This testbed will serve as a practical environment to evaluate various technological approaches and explore viable options for uninterrupted gigabit coverage. The project envisions the construction of ten innovative towers featuring diverse designs to ensure seamless connectivity along the test line.

Leveraging 3.6 GHz Frequencies for Gigabit Coverage

One notable aspect of the project involves leveraging O2 Telefonica's 3.6 GHz frequencies to provide gigabit coverage for rail passengers. While these frequencies offer exceptionally fast mobile data transmission, they have a shorter range compared to current 4G technology. To give an approximate, one tower covers only around one kilometre of the rail line.

Consequently, the project anticipates the need for approximately 20,000 new towers across Germany to cover each rail line kilometre adequately. Additionally, future rail mobile communication systems (FRMCS) utilizing the dedicated 1900 MHz band will necessitate further tower deployment.

Optimizing Tower Usage and Cooperation Models

To optimize tower utilization and reduce costs, the project team is developing proposals for operator and cooperation models that encourage shared tower usage among rail, mobile communications, and tower operators. This collaborative approach aims to avoid distorting competition while facilitating efficient construction practices and resource allocation.

Guiding Policymakers and Shaping 5G Rollout

The findings from the GINT project will play a crucial role in guiding policymakers in the strategic rollout of 5G infrastructure along train tracks and shaping future funding schemes. By revolutionizing rail connectivity, Deutsche Bahn and its partners aim to enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers and propel Germany's digitalization efforts.

The GINT project is expected to span several years, with the project team set to unveil its findings and recommendations by the end of 2024. As Germany paves the way for advanced 5G mobile communications in the railway sector, the project's success could set a precedent for transformative connectivity across other transportation networks worldwide.