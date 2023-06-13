Orange Initiates 5G Trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Orange RDC has announced the launch of the first 5G trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This advancement signifies Orange's commitment to meeting the growing demand for Connectivity by offering its customers an ultra-fast mobile internet connection through the latest generation of mobile networks.

5G Connectivity

Orange says 5G technology promises mobile connection speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G. With speeds exceeding 1 Gbps, users can expect significantly enhanced data transmission capabilities. Additionally, the reduced latency of 5G networks ensures highly responsive connections, opening up unprecedented possibilities for leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT).

5G Experiences

Orange RDC emphasized the transformative potential of 5G technology, stating that it will enable users to enjoy seamless and enriched video communications, experience augmented reality in crowded places like stadiums, train stations, and markets, make uninterrupted mobile experiences the norm, and immerse themselves in interactive virtual reality.

Orange says these examples represent just a fraction of the potential and new possibilities that 5G technology unlocks. Once the initial tests are completed, authorities will be invited to witness demonstrations and select the most impactful use cases for the official launch.

Orange eSIM

Alongside the 5G trials, Orange recently introduced its eSIM technology, which offers customers added convenience and flexibility. Interested individuals can visit their nearest Orange store to obtain more information on eSIM and activate it, enhancing their mobile experience.

Orange Commitment to the DRC

Since its acquisition of CCT in October 2011, Orange RDC has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Orange Group. With nearly 10 million subscribers who enjoy their services, Orange RDC plays a vital role in the economic and human development of the DRC.

The company's commitment, excellence, and close connection to the Congolese population drive its contributions to the nation.