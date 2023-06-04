Orange Secures EUR 71.6 Million Contracts for 5G Infrastructure on High-Speed Rail Lines in Spain

Orange has successfully secured the contracts for the installation and maintenance of 5G network infrastructure on high-speed rail lines in Spain. The bid, in collaboration with Ericsson, was awarded by Adif, the state-owned railway infrastructure manager, said Orange. This significant achievement solidifies Orange's position as a key player in the development of 5G technology.

High-value contracts awarded

The contracts, valued at 71.6 million euros, are part of a larger tender worth 98.8 million euros. Orange emerged victorious in two out of the three lots that were up for bidding, according to the statement. "The company's expertise and commitment to providing top-notch telecommunications services played a crucial role in its success," said Orange.

In the first lot, Orange secured a contract worth 28.9 million euros, encompassing the Plasencia-Caceres-Badajoz and Granada-Antequera corridors. Adif awarded Orange the highest possible score of 45 points, highlighting the company's outstanding proposal. Vodafone, a competing telecommunications provider, received a rating of 30.81 points for its submission.

Recognition for exceptional performance

The second lot, which had the highest value among the three, was also won by Orange with a bid of 42.7 million euros. This lot covers the high-speed corridor between Olmedo and Ourense. Orange's exceptional performance and capabilities were recognized through the highest score achieved in the evaluation process.

The contract, launched by Adif, encompasses various aspects, including the creation of a construction project, technical approval, supply, installation, maintenance, and operation of network infrastructure. Its primary objective is to provide reliable and high-speed 5G coverage for public mobile network operators on the country's high-speed rail lines.

Orange's commitment to 5G innovation

Orange's success in securing these contracts highlights its commitment to innovation and the advancement of telecommunications technology in Spain. With its proven track record and strong partnerships, the company is well-positioned to drive the deployment of 5G infrastructure, further enhancing connectivity and digital experiences for businesses and consumers alike.