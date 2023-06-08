Orange Spain Expanding 5G+ Network to 30 More Locations by Mid-2023

Orange Spain, made headlines in February as it became the first operator in the country, and one of the first in Europe, to commercially launch 5G SA (Standalone) technology just ahead of the Mobile World Congress. Orange Spain says it has ramped up the deployment of its 5G+ network (5G SA) with the goal of connecting around thirty Spanish locations by the end of the first half of 2023.

First Operator to Launch 5G+ Technology

Following the successful launch of its 5G+ services in major cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Seville, and Valencia, Orange has accelerated its rollout, extending coverage to provincial capitals including Alicante, Castellon, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Valladolid, and Zaragoza.

In addition, Orange says the densely populated towns like Alcorcon and Leganes in Madrid, as well as Badalona, Hospitalet, Sabadell, Sant Adria de Besos, and Santa Coloma de Gramanet in Barcelona, now have access to 5G+ connectivity.

Rapid Deployment of 5G+ Network Expansion

In the coming weeks, Orange plans to expand its coverage to include cities such as A Coruna, Badajoz, Barakaldo, Cadiz, Huelva, Jaen, Logrono, Malaga, Pamplona, Vigo, and Vitoria.

Orange's 5G+ deployment in these new cities boasts a network coverage of over 80 percent of the total population, ensuring a significant reach. With this expansion, it is estimated that nearly 30 percent of the population in Spain will have access to the advanced capabilities of 5G+ by June.

Orange in its blog post says, to enjoy the benefits, users need to be within the coverage area and have a compatible device. Orange plans to continue adding new locations to its 5G SA network in the second half of 2023, allowing more and more customers to leverage its advantages.

Orange 5G+ Network

The 5G SA technology offers several enhanced features for both individual and business customers. These include improved indoor 5G coverage utilizing native 5G bands, low latency that benefits services such as online gaming and live video streaming, extended battery life for devices due to reduced signaling requirements and improved energy efficiency, and the ability to connect a larger number of devices with support for up to 1 million connections per square kilometer, which is ten times more than existing technologies allow.

Additionally, Orange's 5G+ network incorporates advanced security mechanisms such as IMSI encryption (SUCI), ensuring a higher level of security.

Orange 5G+ Benefits for business

For businesses, 5G+ meets the demand for flexible, scalable, reliable, and secure connectivity for real-time applications. Through network slicing capabilities, Orange's network can offer virtual networks that allocate the necessary resources to guarantee critical service provision or meet specific customer needs, offering different levels of quality, availability, privacy, and on-demand security.

Orange 5G+ Pricing

Importantly, Orange's 5G+ service does not come with any price increase for customers. Users need compatible devices to enjoy the benefits. The company already offers a range of smartphones that support this technology, and more models will be added to the catalog soon.