TRAI Mandates AI, ML Based System to Tackle Unsolicited Commercial Communication

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a directive to all Access Providers, instructing them to implement an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based UCC Detect system. The purpose of this system is to detect, identify, and take action against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) who send commercial communications without proper registration, in accordance with the provisions of Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018), according to the official release.

Challenges with Existing UCC Detection Systems

TRAI says it has been actively taking steps to curb Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC), which has been a major source of inconvenience for the public. These efforts have resulted in a reduction in complaints against Registered Telemarketers (RTMs).

However, UCC from Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) continues to persist. These UTMs often use fraudulent links and telephone numbers to deceive customers into sharing their critical information, leading to financial loss.

To effectively address the issue of UCC from UTMs, TRAI has been urging Access Service Providers to implement the UCC Detect system with the necessary functionalities outlined in the TCCCPR-2018. While some Access Service Providers have already implemented detection systems, the evolving techniques employed by UTMs require a more robust solution.

Advantages of AI and ML in UCC Detection

In order to ensure uniformity and adaptability in the detection systems, TRAI has now directed all Access Providers to deploy AI and ML-based UCC Detect systems. These systems are designed to constantly evolve and keep up with new signatures, patterns, and techniques employed by UTMs.

Additionally, TRAI said Access Providers are also required to share intelligence and collaborate with other providers using the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform.

UCC Detect System

The directive emphasizes the importance of the UCC Detect System in identifying senders of Unsolicited Commercial Communications who are sending messages or making calls in bulk, without adhering to the regulations. Access Providers have been instructed to comply with these directions and provide an updated status report on the actions taken within a thirty-day timeframe.

The implementation of the AI-based UCC Detect system is expected to significantly enhance the efforts to combat UCC and protect consumers from fraudulent communication.

TRAI's initiative aims to safeguard consumer data, reduce instances of financial loss, and ensure compliance with regulations governing commercial communications.